Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market 2019-2023| Increasing Demand for Early Diagnosis of Genetic Disorders to Boost Growth| Technavio

09/10/2019 | 07:35am EDT

The global preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) market size is poised to reach USD 131.99 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005572/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 140-page research report with TOC on "Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Analysis Report by end-user (fertility clinics and maternity centers, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 - 2023" at https://www.technavio.com/report/preimplantation-genetic-diagnosis-PGD-market-industry-analysis?

The market is driven by the increasing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders. In addition, the rising adoption of IVF treatments is further anticipated to boost the preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) during the forecast period.

The need to prevent physical disabilities and health conditions in newborns has increased the demand for early diagnosis during genetic IVF techniques and other artificial insemination procedures. Preimplantation diagnostic tests facilitate the determination of genetic disorders by diagnosing genetic variations at the embryonic stage. Moreover, the availability of support from governments and non-profit organizations to promote the wellbeing of women and children while enabling the early diagnosis of diseases has increased awareness about the early diagnosis of genetic disorders. Thus, such initiatives by governments and non-profit organizations have increased awareness about the early diagnosis of genetic diseases and disorders, which has driven the growth of the global PGD market.

Furthermore, healthcare service providers are extensively using advanced reproductive technologies, such as PGD and prenatal diagnosis, which have become an integral part of detecting the presence of genetic diseases and disorders during IVF treatments. Thus, the rising adoption of IVF treatments has increased the demand for PGD. Also, the availability of favorable reimbursements for IVF treatments has helped in addressing concerns about the high cost of these procedures. Therefore, the demand for IVF-based fertility treatments is rising, which is driving the growth of the global PGD market.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • Genea Ltd.
  • Igenomix Sl
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Invitae Corp.
  • Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
  • Natera Inc.
  • Oxford Gene Technology Group
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-user segments:

  • Fertility clinics and maternity centers
  • Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories
  • Research institutes

Key Regions for the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis 

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast 

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Market are:

Tourette's Syndrome Drugs Market – Global Tourette's Syndrome Drugs Market by product (antipsychotics and non-antipsychotics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Surgical Tourniquets Market – Global Surgical Tourniquets Market by product (pneumatic tourniquets and non-pneumatic tourniquets) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
