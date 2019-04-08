Global Premium Lager Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Collaborations and M&A to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global premium lager market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The US is witnessing a vast concentration of specialist beer stores in the country since the past few years. The Party Source, City Beer Store, and La Bodega are some of the significant specialist beer stores in the US that offers a wide range of premium craft and conventional lagers. The growth of the premium lager market is also supported by the frequent number of distribution deals between specialist retailers and vendors. Moreover, the rising number of specialist stores and shops globally has increased the accessibility and availability of premium lagers, which in turn, drives the market.

This market research report on the global premium lager market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most critical trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for premium craft lager as one of the key emerging trends in the market:

Global premium lager market: Increasing collaborations and M&A

Many major players are adopting the M&A strategy to acquire relatively smaller vendors to expand their presence in the premium lager sector. The M&A strategy also helps vendors to focus on widening their premium lager product portfolio and enhance their visibility in key regional markets. Moreover, the mergers and acquisitions between two players also help them to cater to the consumer-specific preferences concentrated within a region. These factors encourage vendors to enter the premium lager market, thus positively impacting the market.

“Japan-based SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. designated Anheuser-Busch InBev as the chief distributor of its premium lager in China. Also, Heineken N.V. entered into a $3 billion partnership with China Resources Beer Company LTD. with an aim to tap into the growing market potential for premium lager brands in China. Similarly, Constellation Brands Inc. acquired a well-known premium lager enterprise called Four Corners Brewing Company,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global premium lager market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global premium lager market by product (premium conventional lagers and premium craft lagers) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 42%, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominance of Europe can be attributed to the frequent number of product launches.

