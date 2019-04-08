Global Premium Lager Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Collaborations and M&A to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global premium lager market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of
more than 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005052/en/
The global premium lager market will post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The US is witnessing a vast concentration of specialist beer stores in
the country since the past few years. The Party Source, City Beer Store,
and La Bodega are some of the significant specialist beer stores in the
US that offers a wide range of premium craft and conventional lagers.
The growth of the premium lager market is also supported by the frequent
number of distribution deals between specialist retailers and vendors.
Moreover, the rising number of specialist stores and shops globally has
increased the accessibility and availability of premium lagers, which in
turn, drives the market.
This market research report on the global
premium lager market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the
most critical trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for premium
craft lager as one of the key emerging trends in the market:
Global premium lager market: Increasing
collaborations and M&A
Many major players are adopting the M&A strategy to acquire relatively
smaller vendors to expand their presence in the premium lager sector.
The M&A strategy also helps vendors to focus on widening their premium
lager product portfolio and enhance their visibility in key regional
markets. Moreover, the mergers and acquisitions between two players also
help them to cater to the consumer-specific preferences concentrated
within a region. These factors encourage vendors to enter the premium
lager market, thus positively impacting the market.
“Japan-based SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. designated Anheuser-Busch InBev as
the chief distributor of its premium lager in China. Also, Heineken N.V.
entered into a $3 billion partnership with China Resources Beer Company
LTD. with an aim to tap into the growing market potential for premium
lager brands in China. Similarly, Constellation Brands Inc. acquired a
well-known premium lager enterprise called Four Corners Brewing
Company,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global premium lager market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global premium lager market by
product (premium conventional lagers and premium craft lagers) and
geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and
MEA).
Europe led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 42%,
followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively.
The dominance of Europe can be attributed to the frequent number of
product launches.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
