Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Markets 2016-2024: Market Value by Metric Tons and US$ Million - Focus on Industrial, Aerospace & Recreation

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The
"Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prepreg (Pre-impregnated Composite Fibers) in Metric Tons and US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments: Industrial Aerospace Recreation
The report profiles 74 companies including many key and niche players such as: APCM, LLC (USA) Axiom Materials, Inc. (USA) Cytec Solvay Group (USA) Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland) Hexcel Corporation (USA) Holding Company Composite (Russia) Isola Group (USA) Koninklijke Ten Cate bv (Netherlands) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) SGL Group The Carbon Company (Germany) Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Zoltek Companies, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK A Prelude Major Advantages of Prepregs Growing Prominence of Prepregs Developed Markets Lead, while Emerging Markets Spearhead Growth Industrial Segment Leads Prepregs Usage Carbon Fibers Prepregs Rule the Roost
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg Applications User-Friendly Prepreg Machines: Order of the Day Chopped Prepreg Molding Compound Gaining Popularity Composite Tooling Prepreg Market Heat Shrink Tapes Making Autoclaves Redundant SQRTM a Leap Forward in Composite Molding 3-Dimensional Stitching Using Prepregs Innovations Promise Further Improvements in Prepreg Efficiencies and Applications Growing Advances to Address Curing Time Hurdles Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism Overview of End-Use Applications Aerospace Defense & Space Industrial Automotive Marine Renewable Energy Recreation Industry
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Acquisition of In-house Prepregging: Varying Needs Demand Varying Strategies Market Leaders Focus on Capacity Expansions
4. GLOBAL CARBON FIBER COMPOSITES MARKET - AN INSIGHT Carbon Fiber Market: Introduction Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects Large and Small Tow Capacity Utilization Cyclical Trend Complexity High Cost High Degree of Integration Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Dielectric Composites Find Extensive Applications in Stealth Technology
5. GLASS FIBER INDUSTRY - AN INSIGHT Glass Fibers: An Introduction Key Features A Brief History Types of Glass Fibers End-Use Market Dynamics Set the Tone for Future Growth Glass Fiber Composite Products: Advancements Fuel Demand from Various Applications New Application Areas for Reinforced Plastics Advanced Materials Challenge Glass Fiber' Dominance in Reinforcement Market Infrastructure Projects: Opportunity for Glass Fiber Composites Market Emission Reduction Mandates: Opportunity in Automotive Industry Long-Glass-Fiber-Reinforced Polypropylene A Growing Market Glass Fiber Manufacturing Shifts to Asia Demand for Glass Fiber in Niche Applications Glass Fiber Companies Face Cut-Throat Competition
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW 7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS Roth Composite Machinery Introduces New Prepreg Line Hexcel Supplies HexPly Carbon Fibre/Epoxy Prepreg to MC-21-300 New Generation Commercial Aircraft Solvay Unveils SolvaLite 730* Thermoset Prepreg Resin System Hexcel Develops HexPly M781 Fast-Curing Prepreg System Rogers Launches 92ML Laminate and Prepreg Materials Dragonplate Introduces New Birch Core, High Modulus Prepreg Carbon Fiber Sheets HCS Rolls Out Three Graphene-enhanced Carbon Fiber Prepreg Products Toho Tenax Introduces New Thermoplastic Textile Prepreg SGL to Introduce Recycled Carbon Fibers-based ICV Prepreg NTPT Launches Upgraded Marine Prepreg Product Range NTPT Introduces Thinner Prepreg Tape for Creating Lightweight Sandwich Panels Isola Rolls Out Chronon Prepreg and Laminate Materials Cytec Unveils DForm Fabric Tooling Prepreg Format Arkema Rolls Out Glass-Reinforced Polystrand Thermoplastic Tapes and Prepregs for Europe
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Chomarat and GMS Composites Ink Distribution Agreement NTPT Bags JEC World 2016 Innovation Award for TPT Quartz Thin Ply Prepreg Solvay Acquires Cytec Toray and Boeing Ink Supply Agreement for TORAYCA Prepreg Mitsubishi Rayon to Establish New Factory in Germany for SMC Intermediate Materials Toray to Take Over Majority Shares in Delta Tech Hexcel Launches Site for New Factory and Expands Capacity in Prepreg Facilities in France
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Total Companies Profiled: 74 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 84) The United States ((27) Canada 2) Japan (5) Europe (35) France (6) Germany (5) The United Kingdom (8) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13) Middle-East (1) Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtx5l3/global_prepreg?w=12
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our
Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Composites