Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Markets 2016-2024: Market Value by Metric Tons and US$ Million - Focus on Industrial, Aerospace & Recreation

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prepreg (Pre-impregnated Composite Fibers) in Metric Tons and US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:



Industrial

Aerospace

Recreation

Key Topics Covered:



1. OUTLOOK



A Prelude

Major Advantages of Prepregs

Growing Prominence of Prepregs

Developed Markets Lead, while Emerging Markets Spearhead Growth

Industrial Segment Leads Prepregs Usage

Carbon Fibers Prepregs Rule the Roost

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg Applications

User-Friendly Prepreg Machines: Order of the Day

Chopped Prepreg Molding Compound

Gaining Popularity

Composite Tooling Prepreg Market

Heat Shrink Tapes

Making Autoclaves Redundant

SQRTM

a Leap Forward in Composite Molding

3-Dimensional Stitching Using Prepregs

Innovations Promise Further Improvements in Prepreg Efficiencies and Applications

Growing Advances to Address Curing Time Hurdles

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Overview of End-Use Applications

Aerospace

Defense & Space

Industrial

Automotive

Marine

Renewable Energy

Recreation Industry

3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Acquisition of In-house Prepregging: Varying Needs Demand Varying Strategies

Market Leaders Focus on Capacity Expansions

4. GLOBAL CARBON FIBER COMPOSITES MARKET - AN INSIGHT



Carbon Fiber Market: Introduction

Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects

Large and Small Tow

Capacity Utilization

Cyclical Trend

Complexity

High Cost

High Degree of Integration

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Dielectric Composites Find Extensive Applications in Stealth Technology

5. GLASS FIBER INDUSTRY - AN INSIGHT



Glass Fibers: An Introduction

Key Features

A Brief History

Types of Glass Fibers

End-Use Market Dynamics Set the Tone for Future Growth

Glass Fiber Composite Products: Advancements Fuel Demand from Various Applications

New Application Areas for Reinforced Plastics

Advanced Materials Challenge Glass Fiber' Dominance in Reinforcement Market

Infrastructure Projects: Opportunity for Glass Fiber Composites Market

Emission Reduction Mandates: Opportunity in Automotive Industry

Long-Glass-Fiber-Reinforced Polypropylene

A Growing Market

Glass Fiber Manufacturing Shifts to Asia

Demand for Glass Fiber in Niche Applications

Glass Fiber Companies Face Cut-Throat Competition

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Roth Composite Machinery Introduces New Prepreg Line

Hexcel Supplies HexPly Carbon Fibre/Epoxy Prepreg to MC-21-300 New Generation Commercial Aircraft

Solvay Unveils SolvaLite 730* Thermoset Prepreg Resin System

Hexcel Develops HexPly M781 Fast-Curing Prepreg System

Rogers Launches 92ML Laminate and Prepreg Materials

Dragonplate Introduces New Birch Core, High Modulus Prepreg Carbon Fiber Sheets

HCS Rolls Out Three Graphene-enhanced Carbon Fiber Prepreg Products

Toho Tenax Introduces New Thermoplastic Textile Prepreg

SGL to Introduce Recycled Carbon Fibers-based ICV Prepreg

NTPT Launches Upgraded Marine Prepreg Product Range

NTPT Introduces Thinner Prepreg Tape for Creating Lightweight Sandwich Panels

Isola Rolls Out Chronon Prepreg and Laminate Materials

Cytec Unveils DForm Fabric Tooling Prepreg Format

Arkema Rolls Out Glass-Reinforced Polystrand Thermoplastic Tapes and Prepregs for Europe

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Chomarat and GMS Composites Ink Distribution Agreement

NTPT Bags JEC World 2016 Innovation Award for TPT Quartz Thin Ply Prepreg

Solvay Acquires Cytec

Toray and Boeing Ink Supply Agreement for TORAYCA Prepreg

Mitsubishi Rayon to Establish New Factory in Germany for SMC Intermediate Materials

Toray to Take Over Majority Shares in Delta Tech

Hexcel Launches Site for New Factory and Expands Capacity in Prepreg Facilities in France

9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



