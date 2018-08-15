Log in
Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Markets 2016-2024: Market Value by Metric Tons and US$ Million - Focus on Industrial, Aerospace & Recreation

08/15/2018 | 10:09am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prepreg (Pre-impregnated Composite Fibers) in Metric Tons and US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:

  • Industrial
  • Aerospace
  • Recreation

The report profiles 74 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • APCM, LLC (USA)
  • Axiom Materials, Inc. (USA)
  • Cytec Solvay Group (USA)
  • Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland)
  • Hexcel Corporation (USA)
  • Holding Company Composite (Russia)
  • Isola Group (USA)
  • Koninklijke Ten Cate bv (Netherlands)
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
  • SGL Group
  • The Carbon Company (Germany)
  • Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
  • Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
  • Zoltek Companies, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. OUTLOOK

  • A Prelude
  • Major Advantages of Prepregs
  • Growing Prominence of Prepregs
  • Developed Markets Lead, while Emerging Markets Spearhead Growth
  • Industrial Segment Leads Prepregs Usage
  • Carbon Fibers Prepregs Rule the Roost

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg Applications
  • User-Friendly Prepreg Machines: Order of the Day
  • Chopped Prepreg Molding Compound
  • Gaining Popularity
  • Composite Tooling Prepreg Market
  • Heat Shrink Tapes
  • Making Autoclaves Redundant
  • SQRTM
  • a Leap Forward in Composite Molding
  • 3-Dimensional Stitching Using Prepregs
  • Innovations Promise Further Improvements in Prepreg Efficiencies and Applications
  • Growing Advances to Address Curing Time Hurdles
  • Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
  • Overview of End-Use Applications
  • Aerospace
  • Defense & Space
  • Industrial
  • Automotive
  • Marine
  • Renewable Energy
  • Recreation Industry

3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Acquisition of In-house Prepregging: Varying Needs Demand Varying Strategies
  • Market Leaders Focus on Capacity Expansions

4. GLOBAL CARBON FIBER COMPOSITES MARKET - AN INSIGHT

  • Carbon Fiber Market: Introduction
  • Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects
  • Large and Small Tow
  • Capacity Utilization
  • Cyclical Trend
  • Complexity
  • High Cost
  • High Degree of Integration
  • Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market
  • Dielectric Composites Find Extensive Applications in Stealth Technology

5. GLASS FIBER INDUSTRY - AN INSIGHT

  • Glass Fibers: An Introduction
  • Key Features
  • A Brief History
  • Types of Glass Fibers
  • End-Use Market Dynamics Set the Tone for Future Growth
  • Glass Fiber Composite Products: Advancements Fuel Demand from Various Applications
  • New Application Areas for Reinforced Plastics
  • Advanced Materials Challenge Glass Fiber' Dominance in Reinforcement Market
  • Infrastructure Projects: Opportunity for Glass Fiber Composites Market
  • Emission Reduction Mandates: Opportunity in Automotive Industry
  • Long-Glass-Fiber-Reinforced Polypropylene
  • A Growing Market
  • Glass Fiber Manufacturing Shifts to Asia
  • Demand for Glass Fiber in Niche Applications
  • Glass Fiber Companies Face Cut-Throat Competition

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • Roth Composite Machinery Introduces New Prepreg Line
  • Hexcel Supplies HexPly Carbon Fibre/Epoxy Prepreg to MC-21-300 New Generation Commercial Aircraft
  • Solvay Unveils SolvaLite 730* Thermoset Prepreg Resin System
  • Hexcel Develops HexPly M781 Fast-Curing Prepreg System
  • Rogers Launches 92ML Laminate and Prepreg Materials
  • Dragonplate Introduces New Birch Core, High Modulus Prepreg Carbon Fiber Sheets
  • HCS Rolls Out Three Graphene-enhanced Carbon Fiber Prepreg Products
  • Toho Tenax Introduces New Thermoplastic Textile Prepreg
  • SGL to Introduce Recycled Carbon Fibers-based ICV Prepreg
  • NTPT Launches Upgraded Marine Prepreg Product Range
  • NTPT Introduces Thinner Prepreg Tape for Creating Lightweight Sandwich Panels
  • Isola Rolls Out Chronon Prepreg and Laminate Materials
  • Cytec Unveils DForm Fabric Tooling Prepreg Format
  • Arkema Rolls Out Glass-Reinforced Polystrand Thermoplastic Tapes and Prepregs for Europe

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Chomarat and GMS Composites Ink Distribution Agreement
  • NTPT Bags JEC World 2016 Innovation Award for TPT Quartz Thin Ply Prepreg
  • Solvay Acquires Cytec
  • Toray and Boeing Ink Supply Agreement for TORAYCA Prepreg
  • Mitsubishi Rayon to Establish New Factory in Germany for SMC Intermediate Materials
  • Toray to Take Over Majority Shares in Delta Tech
  • Hexcel Launches Site for New Factory and Expands Capacity in Prepreg Facilities in France

9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 74 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 84)

  • The United States ((27)
  • Canada 2)
  • Japan (5)
  • Europe (35)
    • France (6)
    • Germany (5)
    • The United Kingdom (8)
    • Italy (1)
    • Rest of Europe (15)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
  • Middle-East (1)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtx5l3/global_prepreg?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Composites

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
