Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Tapes Market Value and Volume 2014-2024 & CAGR Projections for 2017-2024

Specialty PSA Tapes such as Double Coated, Medical and Transfer Tapes to Drive Demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes to Reach $67 Billion by 2024
The analysts estimated that the Packaging tapes accounted the lion's share of global PSA Tapes market with about 65% in terms of volume in square meters, in 2017, while Medical & Hygiene tapes ranks top in terms of value with $10 billion in the same year. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow faster than any other region, both in terms of volume consumption and market value through to 2024.
Pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes, also known as self-adhesive tapes, will adhere to most of the substrates with pressure and do not require any solvent, water or heat to activate the adhesive. Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes are widely used in many different applications in automotive, electrical & electronics, medical, packaging and other industrial sectors. Pressure-sensitive tapes with advanced acrylic adhesive technologies have become the bonding solution of choice in a vast number of applications covering diverse industries and have replaced liquid and spray adhesives, mechanical fasteners and other bonding and fastening systems.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market for the period 2014-2024 in terms of volume in square meter and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2024
Research Findings & Coverage
The global market for Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes is analyzed in this report with respect to all prominent tape types, backing material and adhesive technology
The study extensively studies each tape type, material and technologies' market in all major global regions and key countries
PSA Tapes Take Pole Position in the Automotive Industry
Advanced PSA Tape Technology Expedites Assembly Operations in Several Industries
Bio-Based Adhesives Being Targeted by Adhesive Manufacturers
Material Engineering Advancements Lead to Adhesives Replacing Mechanical Fasteners
Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION 1.1 Product Outline 1.1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Tape 1.1.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Construction 1.1.2.1 Single-Sided Tape 1.1.2.1.1 Self Wound Tape 1.1.2.2 Double-Sided Tape 1.1.2.3 Adhesive Transfer Tape 1.1.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Construction Materials 1.1.3.1 Backing Materials 1.1.3.1.1 Plastic Films 1.1.3.1.2 Paper 1.1.3.1.3 Other Backing Materials 1.1.3.1.3.1 Fabric and Fleece 1.1.3.1.3.2 Foam 1.1.3.1.3.3 Acrylic Core 1.1.3.1.3.4 Metal 1.1.3.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives 1.1.3.2.1 PSA Manufacturing Technologies 1.1.3.2.1.1 Solvent Based 1.1.3.2.1.2 Water Based 1.1.3.2.1.2.1 Water Based Solution Adhesives 1.1.3.2.1.2.2 Water Based Polymer Dispersions/Emulsions 1.1.3.2.1.3 Hot Melt 1.1.3.2.1.4 Radiation Cured 1.1.3.2.2 Types of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives 1.1.3.2.2.1 Rubber Based PSA 1.1.3.2.2.1.1 Natural Rubber Based 1.1.3.2.2.1.2 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Based 1.1.3.2.2.2 Acrylic Based PSA 1.1.3.2.2.3 Silicone Based PSA 1.1.3.2.2.4 Styrenic Block Copolymer Based PSA 1.1.3.3 Release Liner 1.1.3.4 Primer 1.1.3.5 Release Coating 1.1.3.6 Reinforcements 1.1.4 Types of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes 1.1.4.1 Packaging Tapes 1.1.4.2 Masking Tapes 1.1.4.3 Electrical/Electronic Tapes 1.1.4.4 Double Coated Tapes 1.1.4.5 Medical & Hygiene Tapes 1.1.4.6 Adhesive Transfer Tape 1.1.4.7 Other PSA Tapes 1.1.5 Applications of PSA Tapes
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS 2.1 PSA Tapes Take Pole Position in the Automotive Industry 2.2 Adhesive Tapes Now Being Made from Lignin 2.3 Advanced PSA Tape Technology Expedites Assembly Operations in Several Industries 2.4 Cold-temperature Installation and Performance Standards Adhered to by Novel Acrylic Adhesive Insulation Tapes 2.5 Wider Acceptance of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes in Building Insulation 2.6 Performance of Traditional Rubber and Asphaltic Tapes Pales in Front of New Acrylic Construction Tapes 2.7 Bio-Based Adhesives Being Targeted by Adhesive Manufacturers 2.8 Material Engineering Advancements Lead to Adhesives Replacing Mechanical Fasteners 2.9 An Inseparable Bond Develops between Electric Vehicles and Adhesives 2.10 Structures Based on Kirigami Create Highly Adjustable Adhesives 2.11 Superomniphobic Tape Developed for Sticking to Any Surface
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
3M Company (United States)
American Biltrite Inc. (United States)
Avery Dennison Corporation (United States)
Yongle Tape Company Ltd. (China)
Berry Global, Inc. (United States)
Denka Company Limited (Japan)
Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)
Lintec Corporation (Japan)
Mactac Americas, LLC (United States)
NAR S.p.A (Italy)
Nichiban Company Limited (Japan)
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)
PPM Industries S.p.A. (Italy)
Saint-Gobain (France)
Scapa Group PLC (United Kingdom)
Sekisui Chemical Company Limited (Japan)
Shurtape Technologies, LLC (United States)
SpecTape, Inc. (United States)
Stokvis Tapes BV (Illinois Tool Works) (The Netherlands)
tesa SE (Germany)
Vibac Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Yem Chio Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
ACHEM Technology Corporation (Taiwan)
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
3M Company Unveils Single Coated Medical Extended Wear Adhesive Nonwoven Tape
Visual Workplace, Inc Launches Floor-Mark High Performance Floor-Marking Tape
