Global Primary Battery Market Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 by Battery Type and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Primary Battery - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2026.

The factors that are driving the market are high demand for portable medical devices, replacement of carbon-zinc with alkaline batteries and high adoption rate of primary batteries in toys and remote control. Increasing demand for other alternative rechargeable batteries is the major factor hindering the market.

Based on battery type, alkaline batteries are widely used in low-end applications such as watches and wearable devices. However, the alkaline battery market will see a major decline in growth during the forecast period as most batteries have limited usage in small energy-consuming applications.

By geography, North America is expected to dominance the market during the forecast period but will witness a slight decline in its market shares owing to the shift towards secondary batteries. The United States is expected to continue to produce primary batteries for defence and industrial applications. As part of cost cuts, various manufacturers have shifted production overseas. Branded products are facing tough competition from no-label and own-label batteries.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Primary Battery Market, By Battery Type

6 Global Primary Battery Market, By Geography

7 Key Developments

8 Company Profiling

Duracell

Energizer

Hitachi Maxell

Sony

Toshiba

Saft

EXCELL Battery Group

Quallion

Panasonic

GP Batteries

Dongguan Large Electronics

Shenzhen Shirui Battery

Gao Huan photoelectric technology

Wuhan Fanso Technology

Enersys

Varta (Consumer Batteries)

