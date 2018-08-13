Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Primary Battery Market Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 by Battery Type and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 11:28pm CEST

The "Primary Battery - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2026.

The factors that are driving the market are high demand for portable medical devices, replacement of carbon-zinc with alkaline batteries and high adoption rate of primary batteries in toys and remote control. Increasing demand for other alternative rechargeable batteries is the major factor hindering the market.

Based on battery type, alkaline batteries are widely used in low-end applications such as watches and wearable devices. However, the alkaline battery market will see a major decline in growth during the forecast period as most batteries have limited usage in small energy-consuming applications.

By geography, North America is expected to dominance the market during the forecast period but will witness a slight decline in its market shares owing to the shift towards secondary batteries. The United States is expected to continue to produce primary batteries for defence and industrial applications. As part of cost cuts, various manufacturers have shifted production overseas. Branded products are facing tough competition from no-label and own-label batteries.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Primary Battery Market, By Battery Type

6 Global Primary Battery Market, By Geography

7 Key Developments

8 Company Profiling

  • Duracell
  • Energizer
  • Hitachi Maxell
  • Sony
  • Toshiba
  • Saft
  • EXCELL Battery Group
  • Quallion
  • Panasonic
  • GP Batteries
  • Dongguan Large Electronics
  • Shenzhen Shirui Battery
  • Gao Huan photoelectric technology
  • Wuhan Fanso Technology
  • Enersys
  • Varta (Consumer Batteries)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vq7krk/global_primary?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:08aFIERA CAPITAL : Announces Upcoming Change of Portfolio Manager and Appointment of Sub-Advisor for Investment Grade Infrastructure Bond Fund (IFB.UN)
AQ
12:07aPROTECTING THE VIADUCTS : Oak Park, Union Pacific to host public discussion on bridge strikes
AQ
12:06aSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Celebrates 80-year Milestone of Morris, Sr.
PU
12:06aSAO MARTINHO : São Martinho Announces 1Q19 Results
PU
12:06aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : ’s Quarterly Reporting on Form 13F
BU
12:05aMANCHESTER UNITED : confident David de Gea will sign new deal
AQ
12:03aELECTROVAYA : Enters into $1.5 Million Secured Loan Facility
AQ
12:02aVAULTBANK : Partners With Kingdom Trust for Qualified Custodial Services for Crypto Assets
BU
12:02aImperial Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
12:01aSPRIZA MEDIA : FanLogic Interactive Inc. Announces Close of a First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Conflict Consumes World of Warcraft®—The Battle for Azeroth&..
2LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP : Lithium Americas Announces Strategic Transaction with Ganfeng Lithium to Jointly Advan..
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
4COSAN LTD (USA) : COSAN USA : Descontinuidade do Programa de BDRs (Fato Relevante)
5COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. : COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For July 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.