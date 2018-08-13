Global Primary Battery Market Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 by Battery Type and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Primary
Battery - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
4.6% from 2017 to 2026.
The factors that are driving the market are high demand for portable
medical devices, replacement of carbon-zinc with alkaline batteries and
high adoption rate of primary batteries in toys and remote control.
Increasing demand for other alternative rechargeable batteries is the
major factor hindering the market.
Based on battery type, alkaline batteries are widely used in low-end
applications such as watches and wearable devices. However, the alkaline
battery market will see a major decline in growth during the forecast
period as most batteries have limited usage in small energy-consuming
applications.
By geography, North America is expected to dominance the market during
the forecast period but will witness a slight decline in its market
shares owing to the shift towards secondary batteries. The United States
is expected to continue to produce primary batteries for defence and
industrial applications. As part of cost cuts, various manufacturers
have shifted production overseas. Branded products are facing tough
competition from no-label and own-label batteries.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Primary Battery Market, By Battery Type
6 Global Primary Battery Market, By Geography
7 Key Developments
8 Company Profiling
-
Duracell
-
Energizer
-
Hitachi Maxell
-
Sony
-
Toshiba
-
Saft
-
EXCELL Battery Group
-
Quallion
-
Panasonic
-
GP Batteries
-
Dongguan Large Electronics
-
Shenzhen Shirui Battery
-
Gao Huan photoelectric technology
-
Wuhan Fanso Technology
-
Enersys
-
Varta (Consumer Batteries)
