Global Primary Battery Recycling Market 2018-2022 | Rising Stewardship Collaboration Promotes Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s global primary battery recycling market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.

The rising stewardship collaboration will be one of the major trends in the global primary battery recycling market during 2018-2022. Stewardship collaboration is gaining traction in the primary battery recycling market in North American countries such as the US and Canada, and Australia. The stewardship collaboration programs bring the government, battery manufacturers, businesses, public agencies, and the consumers on the same platform and share equal responsibility of managing used batteries.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global primary battery recycling market is the self-sufficiency of raw materials:

Global primary battery recycling market: Self-sufficiency of raw materials

The supply of critical raw materials for manufacturing batteries can be guaranteed by sourcing from other countries, developing domestic sourcing, or promoting the recycling of used/scrap batteries. The raw materials that are needed for manufacturing primary batteries such as natural graphite, manganese, and nickel are highly concentrated in a few countries across the globe.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “According to the European Commission, China catered to 69% and 31% of the global demand for natural graphite and nickel in 2017. Also, Chile and Australia catered to more than 50% of the global demand for lithium. The high production rates provide these countries with control over the global market. This makes other countries heavily dependent on these countries for raw materials.”

Global primary battery recycling market: Segmentation analysis

This global primary battery recycling market analysis report provides market segmentation by technology (alkaline, primary lithium, and others) and by region (Europe and ROW). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major technology segments, the alkaline segment held the largest primary battery recycling market share in 2017, contributing to over 62% of the market. This technology segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Europe held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 90% share. This region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

