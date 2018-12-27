Log in
Global Primary Battery Recycling Market 2018-2022 | Rising Stewardship Collaboration Promotes Growth | Technavio

12/27/2018 | 05:46pm CET

Technavio’s global primary battery recycling market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005294/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global primary batter recycling market fo ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global primary batter recycling market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising stewardship collaboration will be one of the major trends in the global primary battery recycling market during 2018-2022. Stewardship collaboration is gaining traction in the primary battery recycling market in North American countries such as the US and Canada, and Australia. The stewardship collaboration programs bring the government, battery manufacturers, businesses, public agencies, and the consumers on the same platform and share equal responsibility of managing used batteries.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global primary battery recycling market is the self-sufficiency of raw materials:

Global primary battery recycling market: Self-sufficiency of raw materials

The supply of critical raw materials for manufacturing batteries can be guaranteed by sourcing from other countries, developing domestic sourcing, or promoting the recycling of used/scrap batteries. The raw materials that are needed for manufacturing primary batteries such as natural graphite, manganese, and nickel are highly concentrated in a few countries across the globe.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “According to the European Commission, China catered to 69% and 31% of the global demand for natural graphite and nickel in 2017. Also, Chile and Australia catered to more than 50% of the global demand for lithium. The high production rates provide these countries with control over the global market. This makes other countries heavily dependent on these countries for raw materials.”

Global primary battery recycling market: Segmentation analysis

This global primary battery recycling market analysis report provides market segmentation by technology (alkaline, primary lithium, and others) and by region (Europe and ROW). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major technology segments, the alkaline segment held the largest primary battery recycling market share in 2017, contributing to over 62% of the market. This technology segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Europe held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 90% share. This region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
