Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market 2018-2022 | Development of Affordable PSC Drugs to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) treatment market
2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast
period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing
incidence of diseases associated with PSC. Several diseases, such as
gallbladder cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases, are associated with
primary sclerosing cholangitis. This, in turn, increases the demand for
drugs to treat PSC and avoid other liver diseases.
This market research report on the global
primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market 2018-2022 also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of affordable PSC
drugs as one of the key emerging trends in the global primary sclerosing
cholangitis treatment market:
Global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment
market: Development of affordable PSC drugs
The available option for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis
is liver transplantation. The cost of liver transplantation is high
compared with UDCA, which is the only therapeutic present in the market.
Several companies are conducting trials of drugs to come up with new
therapeutic candidates for the treatment of the disease.
“Some pipeline drugs under study are showing positive results. For
instance, the AESOP trial is being conducted to test obeticholic acid
for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis. The trial is being
conducted by Intercept Pharmaceuticals. PSC drugs are more efficient and
affordable as compared to liver transplantation, which is encouraging
the companies to develop PSC drugs,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.
Global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global primary sclerosing
cholangitis treatment market by product (UDCA and others) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than
52%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to
continue to dominate during the forecast period.
