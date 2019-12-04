Global Printed Carton Market 2019-2023 | 5% CAGR Projection Through 2023 | Technavio

The global printed carton market is expected to post a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Growing concerns over the environmental impact caused by plastic is compelling end-users to look for recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions. This has increased the demand for printed cartons as they are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and free from harmful chemicals. Moreover, they are made of recycled materials, which makes them one of the most viable options for achieving sustainability. Therefore, the increasing demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging is expected to drive the growth of the global printed carton market.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for eco-friendly inks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Printed Carton Market: Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Inks

Governments across countries such as the UK, Germany, the US, France, and Canada are adopting several environmental regulations and policies that specifically address the use of harmful chemicals in the printing inks industry. This has increased the demand for biodegradable and vegetable oil-based inks among end-users. These inks are free from mineral oil and emit less VOCs. With growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly products in the packaging market, the use of eco-friendly inks is expected to further boost market growth during the forecast period.

“Technological advances in printed cartons and growing popularity of smart printed cartons will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Printed Carton Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global printed carton market end-users (food and beverage, personal care and household, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to an growing demand for printed carton packaging from the food industry in the region.

