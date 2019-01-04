Global Printing Market for Packaging Industry 2018-2022 | Rising Demand for Packaged Beverages to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global printing market for packaging industry to
grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to
their latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005339/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global printing market for packaging industry from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growth of inkjet printing is one of the major trends being witnessed
in the global
printing market for packaging industry 2018-2022.
Inkjet technology was introduced at a time when packaging needed highly
customizable prints to appeal to different customers. Also, inkjet
printing is a low-cost option for high quality, personalized packaging.
This makes inkjet printing an increasingly appealing option to food and
beverage companies that are looking to stand out among their competitors.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global printing market for packaging industry is the
rise in demand for packaged beverages:
Global printing market for packaging industry:
Rising demand for packaged beverages
The consumption of packaged beverages is growing at an unprecedented
rate. The increase in global consumption can be attributed to the rise
in demand for carbonated soft drinks (CSD), packed juices, alcoholic
beverages, and bottled water. Thus, the increase in global consumption
of beverage products will drive the growth of the global printing market
for packaging industry during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, “Apart
from the rise in demand for packaged beverages, factors such as the
growth of the packaging industry, and the growth of digital printing for
packaging are expected to fuel the growth of the global printing market
in packaging industry during the forecast period.”
Global printing market for packaging industry:
Segmentation analysis
The global printing market for packaging industry research report
provides market segmentation by technology (flexography printing,
rotogravure printing, digital printing, and other printing), and by
region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis
of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held
the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the
highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
