Global Printing Market for Packaging Industry 2018-2022 | Rising Demand for Packaged Beverages to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global printing market for packaging industry to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growth of inkjet printing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global printing market for packaging industry 2018-2022. Inkjet technology was introduced at a time when packaging needed highly customizable prints to appeal to different customers. Also, inkjet printing is a low-cost option for high quality, personalized packaging. This makes inkjet printing an increasingly appealing option to food and beverage companies that are looking to stand out among their competitors.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global printing market for packaging industry is the rise in demand for packaged beverages:

Global printing market for packaging industry: Rising demand for packaged beverages

The consumption of packaged beverages is growing at an unprecedented rate. The increase in global consumption can be attributed to the rise in demand for carbonated soft drinks (CSD), packed juices, alcoholic beverages, and bottled water. Thus, the increase in global consumption of beverage products will drive the growth of the global printing market for packaging industry during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, “Apart from the rise in demand for packaged beverages, factors such as the growth of the packaging industry, and the growth of digital printing for packaging are expected to fuel the growth of the global printing market in packaging industry during the forecast period.”

Global printing market for packaging industry: Segmentation analysis

The global printing market for packaging industry research report provides market segmentation by technology (flexography printing, rotogravure printing, digital printing, and other printing), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

