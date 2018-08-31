Log in
Global Printing Transfer Paper Market 2018-2026: Market is Set to Exceed $13.5 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/31/2018 | 11:41am CEST

The "Global Printing Transfer Paper Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global printing transfer paper market worldwide was valued at US$ 9,815 Mn in 2017 and is set to cross US$ 13,500 Mn by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 4% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.

With continually growing customized fabrics industry, printing technologies have gained tremendous prominence, thereby driving the demand for related printing materials (such as transfer paper). In addition, rising spending by consumer on customized and fashionable apparels is also expected to support the growth of printing transfer paper market.

In 2017, the global printing transfer paper market was dominated by screen printing transfer paper segment accounting for over 35% of the total market value. This is primarily due to higher adoption of the technique as compared to other transfer printing techniques. Due to higher inclination towards cheaper techniques, the segment is estimated to retain its dominant share in the market throughout the forecast period.

Screen printing transfer paper segment is followed by sublimation transfer papers. Despite higher cost, the segment growth is backed by the ability to provide permanent and quality design on fabrics. On the other hand, heat transfer paper segment is projected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period.

The global printing transfer paper market is highly fragmented in nature and characterized by low entry barriers. This, in turn, is encouraging new players to enter the printing transfer market, thereby intensifying competition.

Companies Profiled

  • Neenah Paper Inc.
  • Shanghai Yesion Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Nanking Clover Transfer Paper Co. Ltd.
  • E.T.S. Engineering Transfer System s.r.l.
  • Nucoat Inc.
  • Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Ltd
  • Cagdas Kagit
  • Texo Trade Services BV
  • Fuzhou Alizarin Coating Co. Ltd.
  • Suzhou Aolide Co. Ltd.
  • Suntek Print Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dzgplv/global_printing?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
