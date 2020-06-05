Log in
Global Printing and Writing Paper Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and International Paper Co. | Technavio

06/05/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

The printing and writing paper market is poised to grow by USD 10.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005283/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printing and Writing Paper Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 131-page report with TOC on "Printing and Writing Paper Market Analysis Report by Type (printing paper and writing paper) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-printing-and-writing-paper-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the demand for printed catalogs. In addition, the rising demand for recycled paper is anticipated to boost the growth of the printing and writing paper market.

Retailers connect with their customers using sales and marketing tools such as printed catalogs. It helps retailers create awareness about the availability and launch of products, discounts, and offer prices. For instance, e-commerce giant, Amazon, provides a printed catalog, Amazon 2019 Toy catalog. This helps the vendor to attract more customers. Such developments in marketing strategies is bolstering the demand for printing papers and writing papers to create catalogs. Thus, the increasing demand for printed catalogs is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Printing and Writing Paper Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a wide variety of printing and writing papers, which includes Post-it Wall Pad.

International Paper Co.

International Paper Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The company offers a wide variety of printing and writing papers such as Springhill Opaque Colors and Accent Opaque.

ITC Ltd.

ITC Ltd. is headquartered in India and operates under various business segments, namely FMCG, Hotels, Paperboards, Paper, and Packaging, and Agri Business. The company offers a wide variety of printing and writing papers, which includes Alfa Plus and Bible Printing.

Legion Paper

Legion Paper is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business segment, Products. The company offers a wide variety of printing and writing papers, which includes Arches Text.

Monadnock Paper Mills Inc.

Monadnock Paper Mills Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business segments: Products and Capabilities. The company offers a wide variety of printing and writing papers, which includes Chart Paper.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Printing And Writing Paper Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

  • Printing paper
  • Writing paper

Printing And Writing Paper Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America
  • Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
