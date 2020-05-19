Global Prison Management Systems Market 2020-2024 | Emergence of Cloud-based Prison Management Software to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The prison management systems market is expected to grow by USD 271.39 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Cloud-based prison management software provides numerous advantages compared to traditional software packages. It enables organizations to access data and services remotely through a web browser without the need for installing and managing the application software. It also has multiple advantages including minimal operational expenses, pay-as-you-go model, easy accessibility, reduced upfront cost, and shorter processing time. These advantages are driving the adoption of cloud-based solutions, which in turn, is expected to drive the prison management systems market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising availability of information on social media will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Prison Management Systems Market: Rising Availability of Information on Social Media

Social media tools scan platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to collect information, which can be used by police departments to curb criminal activities. Accessing data in real-time is important for law enforcement officials as it provides actionable insights, allowing police departments and law enforcement officials to make quicker decisions. Modern prison management systems take advantage of smart maps, visualized information, and location analytics that empower the frontline officers and commanders with better decision making. Prison management systems integrate every data type and apply advanced analytic tools to predict and solve the crime and thus protect citizens. Hence, the increasing availability of information on social media is expected to be a key trend in the market.

“Factors such as the increasing use of mobile applications, increase in government expenditure on public safety, and the innovative upgrades to software will have a significant impact on the growth of the prison management systems market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Prison Management Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the prison management systems market by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the prison management systems market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increased spending on prison management systems and the increasing prison population.

