Global Probiotic Products Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Chr.Hansen & Danone | Technavio

The global probiotic products market size is poised to grow by USD 24.35 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005926/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global probiotic products market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 128-page research report with TOC on "Probiotic products Market Analysis Report by (Probiotic functional food and beverages, Probiotic personal care products, Probiotic dietary supplements, and Probiotic animal care products), end-users (Human and Animal) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches. Also, the rise in promotional and marketing initiatives is anticipated to further boost the growth of the probiotic products market.

New product launches by regional and international players are driving market growth. Growing awareness about the benefits of probiotics supplements is significantly boosting the demand for probiotic products. This is inducing both regional and global probiotic products manufacturers to focus on introducing new products to improve their revenue share. For instance, PROBAR has launched a new range of bars infused with probiotics. Furthermore, manufacturers of probiotics are adopting innovative and distributive strategies, which will drive market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Probiotic Products Companies:

Chr.Hansen

Chr.Hansen has business operations under three segments, namely food cultures & enzymes, health & nutrition, and natural colors. The company offers a range of probiotic supplements and infant formula under the PROBIO-TEC, The NU-TRISH, and Mother's 1st brands. The company also provides probiotic solutions for swine and poultry industries.

Danone

Danone operates its business through various segments, including EDP International, Specialized Nutrition, EDP NORAM, AND WATERS. The company offers probiotic products under DanActive, Danone, Danacol, Actimel, and Activia brands.

Nestlé

Nestlé has business operations under various categories, which include Zone AMS, Zone EMENA, Zone AOA, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other businesses. The company offers a range of probiotics under the ActiPlus, Good Start, Gerber, and Nutren Junior brands.

Probi

Probi is engaged in the development, marketing, and sale of functional food and probiotics. The company offers a wide range of probiotic products including Probi Premium, Probi Select, Probi LiveBac, BIO-tract.

Yakult Honsha

Yakult Honsha is engaged in the manufacture and sale of medicines to local hospitals and pharmacies through pharmaceutical wholesalers. The company offers probiotic beverages under the Yakult brand.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Probiotic Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Probiotic functional food and beverages

Probiotic personal care products

Probiotic dietary supplements

Probiotic animal care products

Probiotic products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market – Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market by product (skincare and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

Probiotic Drinks Market – Probiotic Drinks Market by product (dairy drinks and juice drinks) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005926/en/