Global Probiotic Products Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Promotional and Marketing Initiatives to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global probiotic products market is set to post a CAGR of nearly 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005428/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global probiotic products market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in new product launches. New product launches by regional and international players is driving market growth. In order to increase the market share, manufacturers of probiotics are adopting innovative and distributive strategies. Successful new product launches are expected to accelerate the growth of vendors, increase the revenue flow, and expand its consumer base.

As per Technavio, the rise in promotional and marketing initiatives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global probiotic products market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global probiotic products market: Rise in promotional and marketing initiatives

The outcome of such initiatives has been positive in the case of probiotics, which have been marketed widely by vendors through various campaigns. Manufacturers of other nutritional products, such as probiotic dietary supplement, have been marketing their products on the basis of health benefits to attract health-conscious people. Therefore, the increase in marketing and promotional initiatives will have a positive impact on the market.

“The creation of brand and product awareness is of utmost importance to the probiotics manufactures, as it is a new concept. Marketing and promotion of probiotic products plays a crucial role in creating demand and desire among potential customers. Manufacturers often use innovative ways to introduce their product and spread awareness about the probiotic concept,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaged foods & meats.

Global probiotic products market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global probiotic products market by product (probiotic functional food and beverages, probiotic personal care products, probiotic dietary supplements, and probiotic animal care products), end-user (human and animal) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The probiotic functional food and beverages segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 68% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 37% and the region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005428/en/