Global Probiotic Products Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Promotional and Marketing Initiatives to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global probiotic products market is set to post a CAGR of nearly 8%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in new
product launches. New product launches by regional and international
players is driving market growth. In order to increase the market share,
manufacturers of probiotics are adopting innovative and distributive
strategies. Successful new product launches are expected to accelerate
the growth of vendors, increase the revenue flow, and expand its
consumer base.
As per Technavio, the rise in promotional and marketing initiatives will
have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
probiotic products market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global probiotic products market: Rise in
promotional and marketing initiatives
The outcome of such initiatives has been positive in the case of
probiotics, which have been marketed widely by vendors through various
campaigns. Manufacturers of other nutritional products, such as
probiotic dietary supplement, have been marketing their products on the
basis of health benefits to attract health-conscious people. Therefore,
the increase in marketing and promotional initiatives will have a
positive impact on the market.
“The creation of brand and product awareness is of utmost importance
to the probiotics manufactures, as it is a new concept. Marketing and
promotion of probiotic products plays a crucial role in creating demand
and desire among potential customers. Manufacturers often use innovative
ways to introduce their product and spread awareness about the probiotic
concept,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
packaged foods & meats.
Global probiotic products market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global probiotic products
market by product (probiotic functional food and beverages, probiotic
personal care products, probiotic dietary supplements, and probiotic
animal care products), end-user (human and animal) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The probiotic functional food and beverages segment held the largest
market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 68% of the market. This
product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the
forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 37% and the
region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.
