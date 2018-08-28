Global Probiotics Market Report 2018: Ingredients, Supplements, Foods Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Probiotics Market: Ingredients, Supplements, Foods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad as the probiotics market is analyzed based on subtypes, applications, regional markets, and major players in each submarket. Revenue forecasts for 2017 through 2022 are provided for each major type of probiotics, along with information about subtypes, applications and regional markets. The report also identifies market drivers and discusses end-user industries.

The Report Includes

Detailed overview and industry analysis of the global probiotics market along with their ingredients, supplements, and foods within the industry

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Characterization and quantification of the market potential for probiotics by probiotic type, application, geographical region and end-user industry

Discussion of the importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences and government regulatory requirements

Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current technology, and the economic factors that are and will shape the future marketplace

A focus on probiotic-enhanced products designed for humans and animals in the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal feed industries

Examination of recent patents related to Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium and Streptococcus bacteria

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players including Bifodan A/S, E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Probiotics International Ltd., Probi AB, Nestle, Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., and Lifeway Foods

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights

Chapter 3 Market And Technology Background

Chapter 4 Global Market For Probiotics

Chapter 5 Global Market For Probiotics By Region

Chapter 6 Asia-Pacific Market For Probiotics

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Chapter 8 Industry Drivers

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

