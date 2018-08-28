Global Probiotics Market Report 2018: Ingredients, Supplements, Foods Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
Probiotics Market: Ingredients, Supplements, Foods" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad as the probiotics market is analyzed
based on subtypes, applications, regional markets, and major players in
each submarket. Revenue forecasts for 2017 through 2022 are provided for
each major type of probiotics, along with information about subtypes,
applications and regional markets. The report also identifies market
drivers and discusses end-user industries.
The Report Includes
-
Detailed overview and industry analysis of the global probiotics
market along with their ingredients, supplements, and foods within the
industry
-
Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and
projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
-
Characterization and quantification of the market potential for
probiotics by probiotic type, application, geographical region and
end-user industry
-
Discussion of the importance of scientific research, product
innovation, consumer awareness and preferences and government
regulatory requirements
-
Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current
technology, and the economic factors that are and will shape the
future marketplace
-
A focus on probiotic-enhanced products designed for humans and animals
in the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal feed
industries
-
Examination of recent patents related to Lactobacillus,
Bifidobacterium and Streptococcus bacteria
-
Comprehensive company profiles of major market players including
Bifodan A/S, E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Probiotics
International Ltd., Probi AB, Nestle, Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.,
and Lifeway Foods
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights
Chapter 3 Market And Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Market For Probiotics
Chapter 5 Global Market For Probiotics By Region
Chapter 6 Asia-Pacific Market For Probiotics
Chapter 7 Patent Review
Chapter 8 Industry Drivers
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
