Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) In Apparel Market 2020-2024| Benefits of PLM in Apparel Market to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 02:31pm EST

The product lifecycle management (PLM) in apparel market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005531/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Apparel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Apparel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

From a conception stage to disposal, PLM software manages the entire cycle of a fashion product by allowing vendors to carry out operations in an effective manner. The implementation of PLM in the apparel industry reduces lead times and increases the production value time, thereby improving sales. It also makes the entire process faster and easier for vendors and reduces the need for administrative staff, which significantly brings down the overall operational expenses of an organization. Many such benefits are encouraging players in the apparel industry to adopt PLM solutions, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40927

As per Technavio, the growing focus on digitalization in apparel industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) In Apparel Market: Growing Focus on Digitalization in Apparel Industry

Players in the apparel industry are increasingly adopting digital technologies and various tools to meet evolving consumer demands. PLM tools are a major facilitator of the digital transformation happening in the industry. PLM software includes all steps of product development and encloses all information in a single platform. With growing consumer demand for high level of personalization, apparel manufacturers are increasingly opting for PLM tools. Therefore, the trend of digitalization in the apparel industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Increasing demand for cloud-based PLM solutions and the rising integration of PLM and 3D tools will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) In Apparel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the product lifecycle management (PLM) in apparel market by product (cPDM and CAD), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the product lifecycle management (PLM) in apparel market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America and MEA. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rising demand for cloud-based PLM solutions among apparel manufacturers in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:04pTECK RESOURCES : Alberta NDP says premier's polarizing environmental approach killed Teck mine
AQ
03:04pSCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Announces Participation in J.P. Morgan's 2020 Industrials Conference
BU
03:03pOil sinks 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
RE
03:03pStocks, oil slide; gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
RE
03:03pOSLO BØRS VPS : BOREALIS FINANCE LLC today publishes its interim accounts for the period from 01 October 2019 to 31 December 2019
PU
03:02pStocks, oil slide; gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
RE
03:02pTwo-Wheeler Engine Market 2019-2023 | Growth of Multinational Two-wheeler OEMs in Emerging Countries to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pRUE21 : Announces Corporate Leadership Changes
PR
03:01peXp Realty Welcomes Chuck and Angela Fazio and Revelation Real Estate, One of the Largest Independent Brokerages in the US
GL
03:01pP.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
3SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group