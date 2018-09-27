Global Professional Skincare Market 2018-2022 | Increased Demand for Organic Skincare Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio
The increased demand for organic skincare products is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
professional skincare market 2018-2022. Increasing awareness
about skin-related problems caused by synthetic skincare products has
pushed up the demand for natural and organic skin care products across
the world. Regular skincare synthetic products can cause skin-related
issues such as skin irritation, skin allergies, nerve damages, and dark
marks. Organic skincare products are free from harmful ingredients such
as petrochemicals, sulfates, and parabens and are made from natural and
organic ingredients such as plant extracts, natural oils, and other
natural ingredients. This product line extension by vendors in the
global professional skincare market also helps them in differentiating
their offerings from other competitors. Therefore, it is expected that
the global professional skincare market will have a positive outlook
over the next few years.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global professional skincare market is the product
innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization:
Global professional skincare market: product
innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization
Some vendors operating in the global skincare market offer products that
provide innovative, professional treatments, and products to customers.
Such products are priced higher than traditional skincare products. With
growing unhealthy lifestyles and environmental conditions that are
unsuitable for skin health, several skin-related issues such as aging
spots, acne, and pigmentation are emerging. To heal such concerns,
products being offered must have an adequate and right combination of
superior quality ingredients, which further leads to product
premiumization. Therefore, higher product premiumization and a
product-line extension coupled with growing customer expenditure on
beauty products will further strengthen value sales in the global
professional skincare market
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer
services and personal care, “Vendors operating in the global
professional skincare market are constantly engaged in research and
development, and innovation. This is due to growing competition and
growing customer demand for innovative products that provide optimal
usage. Customers also look for skincare products that can address
multiple skin concerns in minimal time. To meet such evolving customer
needs, vendors regularly innovate their product range and increase their
product line. In addition, with growing purchasing power and increasing
disposable income, the average spend on skin care products is gradually
increasing which is propelling the demand for premium skincare products.”
Global professional skincare market:
Segmentation analysis
The global professional skincare market research report provides market
segmentation by product (anti-aging products, pigmentation products,
dehydration products, acne control products, anti-cellulite products,
others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 44% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively.
During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register a
higher incremental growth than EMEA.
