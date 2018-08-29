Global Programmable Logic Controller Market 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The global programmable logic controller market is expected to post a
CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due
to a decline in the year-over-year growth. (PLC)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for
customized and miniaturized PLCs. The end-users have been increasingly
demanding customized PLCs that can cater to their specific needs due to
the increasing adoption of automation in industries and the rising
complexity in different automation processes. The issues associated with
conventional PLCs, including space limitation and process complexity,
can be solved by using customized PLCs.
This market research report on the global
programmable logic controller market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances in PLCs
as one of the key emerging trends in the global programmable logic
controller market:
Global programmable logic controller market:
Technological advances in PLCs
The vendors are offering new features in PLCs by enhancing their
capabilities and extending their application areas. The introduction of
programmable automation controller (PAC) is one of the technological
advances in PLCs. Programmable automation controller is the integration
of a PLC and a PC.
“PACs consist of an open architecture and have a modular design due
to which the PLCs can be used to operate several devices, networks, and
systems. PACs modular design provides easy expansion and removal of
devices and sensors and facilitates easy addition and monitoring of
multiple I/O points,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on automation.
Global programmable logic controller market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global programmable logic
controller market by product (unitary PLC, modular PLC, and rackmount
PLC), by end-user (process industry, discrete industry, and building
automation), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The unitary PLC segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 38% of the market. This product segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with more than 62% of the market share,
followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. EMEA is expected to
dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
