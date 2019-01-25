Global Programmable Logic Devices Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Partnerships for Development of PLD Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global programmable logic devices (PLD) market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The exponential growth in mobile data traffic due to the use of HMI technologies, the emergence of loT, and cloud computing is driving the adoption of Al in data centers. PLDs can be programmed, and they provide the flexibility of reprogramming as per the application requirement. PLDs such as FPGAs are used to accelerate applications such as machine learning, ultra-high-definition (UHD) video streaming and complex data analytics that can enable server specialization. Also, with the increasing adoption of applications such as speech recognition, Al, next-generation wireless networks, and HPC, there will be a high requirement of electronic components to process large volumes of data at faster speeds. Thus, PLDs with higher computing speed capabilities are being launched. The increasing demand for faster computing speeds will aid in the adoption of PLD in data centers, leading to the growth of the global PLD market.

As per Technavio, the developing partnerships for development of PLD technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global programmable logic devices (PLD) market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global programmable logic devices market: Increasing partnerships for development of PLD technologies

To achieve high data transmission speeds, PLDs are being incorporated in data centers and telecommunication networks. Also, they are used in industrial systems, consumer electronics, and automobile systems, which are undergoing digitalization with the adoption of edge computing and autonomous vehicles.

Vendors in the market are forming strategic partnerships with market participants to aid in the adoption of PLDs across various industries. These strategic collaborations not only help in the development of innovative PLDs for existing and emerging applications but also in reducing the time-to-market. Thus, the increasing number of partnerships for the development of PLDs can lead to the growth of the global PLD market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the increasing partnerships for development of PLD technologies, some other major factors boosting the growth of the global market are increasing demand for high-speed telecommunication base stations, rising demand for consumer electronics and rising demand for in-vehicle electronics,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global programmable logic devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global programmable logic devices market by application (communication and data processing, industrial, automotive, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 30%, followed by EMEA, North America, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global market as well as register the highest incremental growth.

