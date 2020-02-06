Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Property Management Software Market 2020-2024 | 5% CAGR Projection Through 2024 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 08:01pm EST

The global property management software market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005698/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global property management software market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global property management software market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Traditional ways of property management are highly time-consuming and are more prone to errors as the data is entered manually. Hence, property managers are adopting property management software as it offers more convenience compared to traditional ways of managing the property. It eliminates human errors and allows property managers to assign workloads efficiently to avoid delays in services. Property management software also reduces the time taken in responding to complaints and grievances. Many such benefits offered by property management software is crucial in driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40964

As per Technavio, adherence to industry and government regulations for property listings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Property Management Software Market: Adherence to Industry and Government Regulations for Property Listings

Regulations relating to property listings are different in different countries. Hence, property managers need to comply with various government regulations and have all the necessary documents before closing a real-estate deal. Property management software automates the entire documentation and informs property managers to take the necessary steps to close the deal. Some vendors in the market are offering region-specific software with in-built regulatory compliances that govern data entry and record keeping. Thus, the need for adhering to industry and government regulations for property listings will be a crucial factor in driving the adoption of property management software during the forecast period.

“Use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, voice commands, and virtual reality and the use of data analytics to improve the viability of property management software will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Property Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global property management software market by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the property management software market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the increasing investments in smart city projects and rising urbanization in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02/07Oil climbs after Russia backs possible output cuts to counter coronavirus impact on demand
RE
02/07OMA reports a 10.0% increase in January 2020 passenger traffic
GL
02/07BURSA MALAYSIA BERHAD : Intl community supports China in fighting novel coronavirus epidemic
PU
02/07FUNKO : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors to Contact its Attorneys; Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud
PR
02/07THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ProAssurance Corporation Investors (PRA)
BU
02/07THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., Investors (SPR)
BU
02/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Key Dates First Half Financial Year 2020
PU
02/07HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES MATTEL (MAT) INVESTORS WITH LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Fraudulent Period Expanded in Securities Class Action, Application Deadline Approaching
GL
02/07Minaurum Acquires Historical Drilling Data Revealing High-Grade Extensions of Past Producing Mines at the Alamos Project; Schedules Webcast to Discuss
NE
02/07JANUS HENDERSON : Director Shareholding
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RUSSIA BACKS OPEC+ PROPOSAL TO CUT OIL OUTPUT: Lavrov
2TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev CFO Says He's Ready to Close Chapter and Do Something N..
4Warner Music Group Files for IPO
5AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORPORATION : On shareholder vote reforms, BlackRock sits on the fence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group