News : Companies
Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Rising Prevalence Of Risk Factors Associated with Proteinuria to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/01/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global proteinuria therapeutics market size and it is poised to grow by USD 81.83 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005478/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising prevalence of associated risk factors will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of curative therapies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising prevalence of risk factors associated with proteinuria has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of curative therapies might hamper market growth.

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

■ Product

■ ACE Inhibitors

■ ARBs

■ Other Therapeutics

■ Geography

■ North America

■ Europe

■ Asia

■ ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32169

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our proteinuria therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

■ Proteinuria Therapeutics Market size

■ Proteinuria Therapeutics Market trends

■ Proteinuria Therapeutics Market industry analysis

This study identifies the introduction of smartphone-based diagnosis and treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the proteinuria therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Proteinuria Therapeutics Market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Proteinuria Therapeutics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist proteinuria therapeutics market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the proteinuria therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the proteinuria therapeutics market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of proteinuria therapeutics market vendors

Table Of Contents :

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

■ 2.1 Preface

■ 2.2 Preface

■ 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

MARKET LANDSCAPE

■ Market ecosystem

■ Market characteristics

■ Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

■ Market definition

■ Market sizing 2018

■ Market size and forecast 2018-2023

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

■ Market segmentation by product

■ Comparison by product

■ ACE inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

■ ARBs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

■ Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

■ Market opportunity by product

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

■ Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

■ Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

■ ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

■ Key leading countries

■ Market opportunity

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

■ Market drivers

■ Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

■ Introduction of smartphone-based diagnosis and treatment.

■ Advent of novel therapies

■ Increasing awareness about renal disorders

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

■ Overview

■ Landscape disruption

■ Competitive scenario

VENDOR ANALYSIS

■ Vendors covered

■ Vendor classification

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ AbbVie Inc.

■ AstraZeneca Plc

■ Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

■ Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

■ Merck & Co. Inc.

■ Novartis AG

■ Pfizer Inc.

■ Sanofi

■ Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

■ Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

APPENDIX

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

■ Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
