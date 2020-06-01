Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Rising Prevalence Of Risk Factors Associated with Proteinuria to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global proteinuria therapeutics market size and it is poised to grow by USD 81.83 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising prevalence of associated risk factors will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of curative therapies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising prevalence of risk factors associated with proteinuria has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of curative therapies might hamper market growth.

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

■ Product

■ ACE Inhibitors

■ ARBs

■ Other Therapeutics

■ Geography

■ North America

■ Europe

■ Asia

■ ROW

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our proteinuria therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

■ Proteinuria Therapeutics Market size

■ Proteinuria Therapeutics Market trends

■ Proteinuria Therapeutics Market industry analysis

This study identifies the introduction of smartphone-based diagnosis and treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the proteinuria therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Proteinuria Therapeutics Market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Proteinuria Therapeutics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Proteinuria Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist proteinuria therapeutics market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the proteinuria therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the proteinuria therapeutics market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of proteinuria therapeutics market vendors

