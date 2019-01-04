Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Proton Therapy Market 2018-2022 | Advantages of Proton Therapy to Boost Demand | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 11:12pm EST

Technavio analysts forecast the global proton therapy market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005558/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global proton therapy market from 2018-2 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global proton therapy market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The technological advances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global proton therapy market 2018-2022. The global proton therapy market is undergoing several technological advances. The introduction of PBS is one of the recent technological advances that is gaining significant traction worldwide. PBS is an advanced way of delivering the proton beam, which achieves higher levels of conformality to the target, while further decreasing the level of dose to the surrounding tissues in comparison to fan-beam scanning of the proton beam and external beam radiotherapy treatments. In addition, the improvement in imaging technology including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET) have also helped researchers to better diagnose and detect tumors deep inside the body. These and many other technological advances will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global proton therapy market is the advantages of proton therapy over standard radiation therapies:

Global proton therapy market: Advantages of proton therapy over standard radiation therapies

Proton therapy offers several advantages over conventional radiation therapy. In contrast to conventional photon (X-ray) radiation, proton beam delivers most of its destructive energy within a small range inside the tumor, known as the Bragg peak. Unlike photons, protons can be charged to reach the exact depth at which the tumor is located, to arrest further growth. Thus, proton beams minimize exposure to the nearby healthy tissue surrounding the tumor. This helps to reduce or cut any short and long-term treatment complications such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. These advantages of proton therapy over standard radiation therapies will fuel the growth of the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and general medical devices, “Apart from the advantages of proton therapy over standard radiation therapies, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the increasing number of proton therapy patients, treatment rooms, and cancers is expected to promote the growth of the global proton therapy market during the forecast period.”

Global proton therapy market: Segmentation analysis

The global proton therapy market research report provides market segmentation by product (equipment, and services), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14pFund managers hoping for stock rally look to emerging markets
RE
11:13pAIRASIA BHD : Airlines raise Vietnam tourism on global stage
AQ
11:13pTIANJIN TEDA : Mikel quits Chinese club
AQ
11:12pGlobal Proton Therapy Market 2018-2022 | Advantages of Proton Therapy to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
11:11pQatar Airways buys stake in China Southern
AQ
11:11pPremier calls for support of real economy
AQ
11:09pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Models Enjoy Awards-rich Year in 2018
AQ
11:08pECOBANK GHANA : Shoppers Express Delight at Ecobank Discount Promo
AQ
11:08pTOTAL NIG : Fetes Staff, Unveils Direction for 2019
AQ
11:03pPremier calls for support of real economy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump says China woes help U.S. in trade talks, downplays Apple warning
2APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo eyes deal for GE's aircraft leasing unit - sources
3LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
4INTEL CORPORATION : Samsung, Huawei supply majority of own modem chips, Qualcomm says
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : DEADLINE ALERT: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadlin..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.