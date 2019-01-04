Global Proton Therapy Market 2018-2022 | Advantages of Proton Therapy to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global proton therapy market to grow at a CAGR of
over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market
research report.
The technological advances are one of the major trends being witnessed
in the global
proton therapy market 2018-2022. The global proton
therapy market is undergoing several technological advances. The
introduction of PBS is one of the recent technological advances that is
gaining significant traction worldwide. PBS is an advanced way of
delivering the proton beam, which achieves higher levels of conformality
to the target, while further decreasing the level of dose to the
surrounding tissues in comparison to fan-beam scanning of the proton
beam and external beam radiotherapy treatments. In addition, the
improvement in imaging technology including magnetic resonance imaging
(MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET)
have also helped researchers to better diagnose and detect tumors deep
inside the body. These and many other technological advances will propel
the growth of the market during the forecast period.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global proton therapy market is the advantages of
proton therapy over standard radiation therapies:
Global proton therapy market: Advantages of
proton therapy over standard radiation therapies
Proton therapy offers several advantages over conventional radiation
therapy. In contrast to conventional photon (X-ray) radiation, proton
beam delivers most of its destructive energy within a small range inside
the tumor, known as the Bragg peak. Unlike photons, protons can be
charged to reach the exact depth at which the tumor is located, to
arrest further growth. Thus, proton beams minimize exposure to the
nearby healthy tissue surrounding the tumor. This helps to reduce or cut
any short and long-term treatment complications such as nausea,
vomiting, or diarrhea. These advantages of proton therapy over standard
radiation therapies will fuel the growth of the market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics
and general medical devices, “Apart from the advantages of proton
therapy over standard radiation therapies, the increasing prevalence of
cancer, and the increasing number of proton therapy patients, treatment
rooms, and cancers is expected to promote the growth of the global
proton therapy market during the forecast period.”
Global proton therapy market: Segmentation
analysis
The global proton therapy market research report provides market
segmentation by product (equipment, and services), and by region (the
Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held
the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the
highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
