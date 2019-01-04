Global Proton Therapy Market 2018-2022 | Advantages of Proton Therapy to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global proton therapy market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The technological advances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global proton therapy market 2018-2022. The global proton therapy market is undergoing several technological advances. The introduction of PBS is one of the recent technological advances that is gaining significant traction worldwide. PBS is an advanced way of delivering the proton beam, which achieves higher levels of conformality to the target, while further decreasing the level of dose to the surrounding tissues in comparison to fan-beam scanning of the proton beam and external beam radiotherapy treatments. In addition, the improvement in imaging technology including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET) have also helped researchers to better diagnose and detect tumors deep inside the body. These and many other technological advances will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global proton therapy market is the advantages of proton therapy over standard radiation therapies:

Global proton therapy market: Advantages of proton therapy over standard radiation therapies

Proton therapy offers several advantages over conventional radiation therapy. In contrast to conventional photon (X-ray) radiation, proton beam delivers most of its destructive energy within a small range inside the tumor, known as the Bragg peak. Unlike photons, protons can be charged to reach the exact depth at which the tumor is located, to arrest further growth. Thus, proton beams minimize exposure to the nearby healthy tissue surrounding the tumor. This helps to reduce or cut any short and long-term treatment complications such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. These advantages of proton therapy over standard radiation therapies will fuel the growth of the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and general medical devices, “Apart from the advantages of proton therapy over standard radiation therapies, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the increasing number of proton therapy patients, treatment rooms, and cancers is expected to promote the growth of the global proton therapy market during the forecast period.”

Global proton therapy market: Segmentation analysis

The global proton therapy market research report provides market segmentation by product (equipment, and services), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

