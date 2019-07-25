Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:02am EDT

The global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005293/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market size is the dominance of biologics. Over the years, the market has witnessed a significant increase in the entry of biosimilars of major drugs, owing to the expiry of patents for biologics. However, the entry of biosimilars has not resulted in the value erosion of the market as these biosimilars are priced higher than the small molecule drugs approved in the market. Moreover, the high efficacy of biologics is leading to high demand for biologic drugs. Thus, biologics are dominating the market, which is expected to be a key factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of regenerative therapy will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market: Advent of Regenerative Therapy

The lack of curative therapies for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis has encouraged various vendors and research organizations to conduct research on regenerative therapies such as stem cell therapy. The advances in research are expected to help in the identification and the cause of the indication, which can impact the growth of the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the advent of regenerative therapy, other factors such as the emergence of genetic screening tests, and increasing strategic alliances will have a significant impact on the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market size by type (biologics, and small molecules), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market report identifies the strong dominance of biologics, availability of various patient-assistance programs, and the strong pipeline in the region as factors contributing to the dominance of North America during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:54aCARBO CERAMICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:54aAltisource Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
06:54aGREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53aALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53aSOUTHWEST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:53aTEMPUR SEALY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:53aTRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53aATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : Result of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06:52aKKR & CO. INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
5COVESTRO AG : BASF says basic chemicals accounted for most of the slump in second quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group