Global Publishing Company Selects 3CLogic to Improve Support Services

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3CLogic , a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today announced its selection by one of the world’s largest multinational publishing firms to provide an enterprise-level solution for its internal IT support group serving over 6,000 employees worldwide. The decision comes as a result of the company choosing to insource its help-desk operations to drive greater efficiency and metric-driven insights.

With its help-desk services previously outsourced, the firm could not create and manage targeted call routing with relevant data stored in its ServiceNow IT Service Management platform (ITSM). As a result, incoming service requests were assigned based on a simple hunt group methodology rather than by the inquiry type or agent skill, often creating call transfers at the expense of the overall customer experience.

The firm also lacked visibility and easy access into daily metrics concerning incoming tickets, which often impacted the ability to both respond and plan for future improvements as they continue to grow and scale.

The anticipated deployment will leverage 3CLogic’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted cloud offering, to allow for an easy and out-of-the-box implementation. The launch will include some of the following highlights:

CTI integration with ServiceNow ITSM to drive agent efficiency (i.e.: screen-pop, automatic activity posting, etc.).



ServiceNow embedded and intelligent IVR and skills-based routing solution, to provide the optimal customer journey, enhance first call resolution while allowing for easy daily administration.





ServiceNow integrated reporting, real-time analytics, and dashboards to help C-suite execs proactively measure performance.

“It’s exciting to see the continued and growing adoption of the 3CLogic platform across industries and on a global scale,” states Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic. “We strongly believe high-quality customer service and operational efficiency is only achievable through the close integration with a client’s primary system of record so that real-time data can be leveraged to optimize routing, decision-making, and agent performance. As the focus on customer experience continues to expand, how well a company leverages known data and applies it to the customer journey will be key.”

Future initiatives for the company include the desire to expand 3CLogic to its external customer-facing teams over the next 12-months.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced analytics, and API-driven integrations.