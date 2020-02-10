Global Publishing Market 2020-2024 | Growing Impact of E-Books to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The publishing market is expected to grow by USD 23.73 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The emergence of smart devices, e-books, and online subscription models has transformed both the publishing landscape as well as the reading behavior of readers. Some of the popular e-commerce vendors that offer e-books include eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and the Alibaba Group. These sites have easy payment options, ensure prompt delivery, and have hassle-free return policies, which attracts customers and increases the credibility of e-commerce vendors. Medical publishing companies are also adopting digital publishing to provide people with online access to the medical content they publish. For instance, in October 2018, Springer Publishing Co. (Springer Publishing) partnered with HighWire Press Inc. (HighWire Press), a digital publishing technology provider, to provide digital access to its collection of medical content. Thus, the growing impact of e-books is one of the primary factors that will fuel the global publishing market growth in the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of POD will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Publishing Market : Growing Popularity Of POD

The growing popularity of print on demand (POD) is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global publishing market. The increasing penetration of the Internet has encouraged several publishing companies to focus on printing limited copies of new titles. This is resulting in the increased demand for POD model as it helps publishers reduce wastage and allows authors to print their work at a lesser cost.

“Factors such as the rise in number of Indie and self-published authors and increase in Internet penetration, along with the changing business dynamics of the publishing industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Publishing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the publishing market by platform (traditional and digital), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the publishing market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to several factors such as growing adoption of technology in the education sector, growth of the digital content market and increasing demand for digital magazines in the region.

