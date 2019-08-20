Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Publishing Platform Minute Media Ensures Culture of Openness with Strategic Addition of Vault

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 07:02am EDT

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vault Platform today announced it has been chosen by Minute Media, a global publishing platform that owns and operates five media brands, to support and sustain the organization’s culture through its next phase of expansion and beyond. Headquartered in New York City with offices in London, Tel Aviv, Sao Paolo, Singapore, Tokyo and Manila, Minute Media employs more than two hundred people worldwide.

As a global company, with employees across 12 cities in four continents, culture and openness are two of Minute Media’s five brand values. With a diverse and growing team, the organization is keen to ensure everybody feels connected, encouraging open dialogue and transparency across all levels.

A psychological and physically safe workplace is critical, and Minute Media, like many modern companies committed to diversity and inclusion (D&I) programs, is leveraging ‘TrustTech’ such as Vault to prevent workplace discrimination. Forms of inequality can include explicit or unconscious bias and harassment; with those most frequently impacted being underrepresented workers including women, LGBT and those with disabilities. By inspiring a culture of trust and diversity, Vault reduces potential disruptive workplace behaviors, which can result in substantial legal costs as well as lower productivity and morale and higher employee turnover.

Neta Meidav, co-founder and CEO of Vault Platform, said, “I’m pleased to welcome such a forward-thinking brand as Minute Media on board. Culture can make or break a business and for a company undergoing rapid international growth, like Minute Media is, supporting a culture of safety, transparency and accountability is critical to success.”

In June 2019, Minute Media raised $40 million in funding. Having created the sports industry’s leading digital publishing platform, the organization is experiencing triple-digit growth, with a global workforce across multiple regions.

Liat Shahar, Senior Vice President, HR, of Minute Media said, “We’re proud to have such a progressive culture at Minute Media and Vault is an essential part of the implementation of our zero-tolerance policy focused on workplace misconduct. Our aim is to create psychological and physical safety, and send a message to all current and future employees about the kind of positive work environment we have built and plan to maintain.”

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading media and technology brand focused on two main pillars—platform and content. Minute Media’s platform serves as the company’s foundation, powering its content as well as enabling the evolution of other market-leading digital media brands. To date, Minute Media’s owned and operated destinations include 90min12upDBLTAPMental Floss and The Big Lead—all of which write their content from a relatable friend’s point-of-view.

About Vault Platform

Founded in 2018 by Neta Meidav and Rotem Hayoun-Meidav, Vault is rapidly defining a new category of HR technology known as “TrustTech.” Designed to support a culture of trust and safety the Vault app creates a secure and confidential space for employees to create records of misconduct they experience or witness. With an employee app, corporate case management hub, and data and analytics insights, Vault’s solution is key to driving out harmful workplace behaviors from bias and harassment through to fraud and corruption. This mitigates significant financial, reputational, resource and time-related risks for the organization.

Vault is advised by Harvard Business School workplace culture and trust expert, Professor Frances Frei and industry analyst Josh Bersin. The company is backed by Kindred Capital, Angular Ventures, System.One, Jane VC and private investors. To learn more, please visit www.vaultplatform.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Jeanne Achille
The Devon Group
+1-800-332-6514 or skype: jeanneachille
jeanne@devonpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aResearchers to Present New Data on Appili Therapeutics Infectious Disease Programs at the 2019 Military Health System Research Symposium
BU
07:17aSENETAS : Germany bans Microsoft products in schools
PU
07:17aAGORA S A : Yieldbird appoints Robert Larsson as Chief Revenue Officer
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - share purchase pursuant to the share award scheme
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement becoming a constituent of hang seng composite index series
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions sale of paper cigarette packages and provision of paper cigarette packages processing services
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the results for the three and six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Results of the annual general meeting held on 20 august 2019
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Results of court hearing for sanctioning the scheme
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual results announcement and the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal
3MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
4ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: Strong revenue growth of 43.3% with EBITDA of..
5BAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost second quarter core profit drops 17%, but beats forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group