Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 - Four Classes of Drugs Approved and 13 Approved Products are Available - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/13/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

The "Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022) provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering The United States and Europe region along with the global market.

There are currently four classes of drugs approved for the treatment of PAH and 13 approved products are available for PAH in the market across these four drug classes.

The United States is the main contributor to the PAH market with the development of new therapies and increasing cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The U.S. has great potential in the years ahead with rising awareness about treatment options of PAH.

The global PAH market is expected to grow in the future due to increasing ageing population, rise in healthcare expenditure, growing women population, increase in obese population and high unmet needs. Key trends of this market include increasing number of cardiovascular diseases, rising government support, and consumption of junk food. However, there are some factors which can hinder the growth of the market which includes patent expiration, high cost and lack of awareness.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Global Market Analysis

3. Regional Market

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Gilead Sciences
  • United Therapeutics
  • GlaxoSmithKline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3sqbvc/global_pulmonary?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
