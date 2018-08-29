Global Pulse Oximetry Market 2018-2022 | Bedside Pulse Oximeters Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global pulse oximetry market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of
almost 6% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of
chronic respiratory diseases and rising number of surgeries is one of
the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005524/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pulse oximetry market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Pulse Oximetry Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis
of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global pulse oximetry
market into the following products:
-
Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters
-
Handheld pulse oximeters
In 2017, the beside/desktop pulse oximeters accounted for 54% of the
global market and is projected to decline to 53% by 2022, exhibiting 1%
decrease in market share.
Global pulse oximetry market: Top emerging trend
Initiative to increase access to pulse oximetry is an emerging trend in
the pulse oximetry space. Many public and private organizations have
launched initiatives to improve access to low-cost, accurate pulse
oximetry. For instance, the LifeBox Project aims to equip the world’s
operating theaters with pulse oximeters. For which they have developed a
low-cost pulse oximeter that meets the US FDA accuracy standards,
provided along with an adult probe, a pediatric probe, a rechargeable
battery, training materials, courier delivery to anywhere in the world,
and a 2-year warranty.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
