News : Companies
Global Pulse Oximetry Market 2018-2022 | Bedside Pulse Oximeters Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

08/29/2018

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global pulse oximetry market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and rising number of surgeries is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005524/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pulse oximetry market from 2018-2 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pulse oximetry market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Pulse Oximetry Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global pulse oximetry market into the following products:

  • Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters
  • Handheld pulse oximeters

In 2017, the beside/desktop pulse oximeters accounted for 54% of the global market and is projected to decline to 53% by 2022, exhibiting 1% decrease in market share.

Global pulse oximetry market: Top emerging trend

Initiative to increase access to pulse oximetry is an emerging trend in the pulse oximetry space. Many public and private organizations have launched initiatives to improve access to low-cost, accurate pulse oximetry. For instance, the LifeBox Project aims to equip the world’s operating theaters with pulse oximeters. For which they have developed a low-cost pulse oximeter that meets the US FDA accuracy standards, provided along with an adult probe, a pediatric probe, a rechargeable battery, training materials, courier delivery to anywhere in the world, and a 2-year warranty.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Pulse Oximetry Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by product (bedside/desktop pulse oximeters, handheld pulse oximeters, fingertip pulse oximeters, and wrist-worn pulse oximeters)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Masimo, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, and Schiller)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.