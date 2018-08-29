Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Pumps Market 2018-2022| Development of 3D-printed Impellers to Boost Growth| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 08:24pm CEST

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global pumps market to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005663/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pumps market from 2018-2022.(Grap ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pumps market from 2018-2022.(Graphic: Business Wire)

The development of 3D-printed impellers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global pumps market 2018-2022. The vendors are striving to increase their competence in the region by adopting modern technologies in pumping solutions. The vendors have been able to improve their product offerings owing to the technological developments in the centrifugal pumps market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global pumps market is the increasing number of initiatives to develop energy-efficient equipment:

Global pumps market: Increasing number of initiatives to develop energy-efficient equipment

The requirement of energy-efficient equipment in different processes has been increasing because the end-user industries are increasing their production volume to cater to the growing demand for their products and services. Approximately 9% of the cost of production is spent on electricity in most industries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools, “The regulatory authorities have been encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient equipment due to the increasing consumption of electricity by energy-intensive industries. The governments of many countries are concentrating on increasing the energy efficiency of electric motor technologies through applied research and science.”

Global pumps market: Segmentation analysis

The global pumps market research report provides market segmentation by product (centrifugal pumps, specialty pumps, and positive displacement pumps), by end-user (oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemical, building, and power), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the centrifugal pumps segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 54% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 36% share. It was followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The EMEA region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:57pLAREDO OIL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:57pMICROSOFT : Dell introduces new laptops, all-in-ones and monitors, updates others
PU
02:57pHDR to Help Identify Site/Plan Space for Wounded Combat Vets’ Residence
BU
02:57pFreddie Mac Partners With Tradeweb to Develop Exchange Path Related to the Single Security Initiative
GL
02:57pSecondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2018-2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:56pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; LITHIUM CHILE INC. (TSX.V : LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) Continues Progressing in the Rapidly Growing Lithium Market
AQ
02:56pNetworkNewsBreaks – Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (ATHC) Subsidiary Targets the Budding Alternative Finance Market
AQ
02:56pCHINA XUEFENG ENVIRONMENTAL ENG : ENGINEERING INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:53pTaste of Iceland Returns to New York September 27-30
BU
02:52pTENBOUND : Announces Sales Development Coaching Program
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JINHUI SHIPPING & TRANSPORTATION LIM : JINHUI SHIPPING & TRANSPORTATION : CONFERENCE CALL - 29 AUGUST 2018
2IPASS INC. : Major US Bank Signs Deal with iPass for Global Mobile Connectivity
3TESLA : KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Expanded Class Period in Investor Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Tesl..
4U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.