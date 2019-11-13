Global Pyrogen Testing Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Charles River and GenScript | Technavio

The global pyrogen testing market is poised to grow by USD 534.71 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Pyrogen Testing Market Analysis Report by end-User (pharmaceutical and biotechnology; medical devices companies; and food and beverage manufacturers), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023"

The market is driven by the technological advances and the launch of innovative products. In addition, the high demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat various diseases is anticipated to further boost the growth of the pyrogen testing market.

The technological advances and launch of innovative products will be one of the major drivers in the global pyrogen testing market. In recent years, pyrogen testing has witnessed a tremendous transformation, the credit of which can be given to the broad range of applications and scientific advances. Currently, the designing and development of pyrogen testing products that are more reliable and convenient and can operate for extended periods are gaining popularity. Moreover, devices that are smaller and generate minimal noise and heat are expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Pyrogen Testing Market Companies:

Charles River

Charles River owns and operates businesses under various segments such as research models and services; discovery and safety assessment; and manufacturing support. The company offers Endosafe nexgen-PTS. This product is offered as a rapid, point-of-use, handled spectrophotometer used for real-time endotoxin testing, the determination of glucan concentration, and Gram identification.

GenScript

GenScript business includes segments: bio-science services and products, precision immune-cell therapy, and industrial synthetic biology products. The company’s key offering in the pyrogen testing market includes ToxinSensor Single Test Kit.

Lonza

Lonza has business operations under various segments, namely pharma and biotech, and specialty ingredients. The product offered by the company is Pyrogen-free Test Tubes With Caps. This product is offered as pyrogen-free borosilicate glass test tubes with screw caps and is used for gel-clot testing.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates its business under three segments, namely healthcare, life science, and performance materials. The company’s key offering includes PyroDetect System. This product is offered as a monocyte activation test kit using cryoblood as a source of monocytes and interleukin-1β. It is used to detect a broad range of pyrogens.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. business includes segments: life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and services. The company’s key offering in the pyrogen testing market includes Pierce LAL Chromogenic Endotoxin Quantitation Kit.

Pyrogen Testing End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Medical devices companies

Food and beverage manufacturers

Pyrogen Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

