Global Quantum Sensors Market 2018-2022 | Military and Defense Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the global quantum sensors market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. The rising number of sensors per vehicle is one of the key market drivers.

This research report titled ‘Global Quantum Sensors Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global quantum sensors market analysis categorizes the market into the following applications:

Military and defense

Agriculture

Oil and gas

Automotive

Healthcare

Construction

In 2017, the military and defense segment accounted for around 30% of the quantum sensors market share and is projected to decline to over 27% share by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Global quantum sensors market: Top emerging trend

The use of NV color centers for manufacturing quantum sensors is an emerging market trend. NV color centers are highly isolated from environmental changes and perturbations, and therefore NV color centers are used for manufacturing quantum sensors. Scientific research indicates that NV color centers are like a trapped ion technology in which ytterbium ions are trapped or suspended in free space using an electromagnetic force. The trapped ion technology is a major technology that is being researched to develop quantum computing.

