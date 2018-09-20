Global Quantum Sensors Market 2018-2022 | Military and Defense Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the global quantum sensors market research report released
by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more
than 11% during the forecast period. The rising number of sensors per
vehicle is one of the key market drivers.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005962/en/
This research report titled ‘Global
Quantum Sensors Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis
of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The global quantum sensors market analysis categorizes the market into
the following applications:
-
Military and defense
-
Agriculture
-
Oil and gas
-
Automotive
-
Healthcare
-
Construction
In 2017, the military and defense segment accounted for around 30% of
the quantum sensors market share and is projected to decline to over 27%
share by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.
Global quantum sensors market: Top emerging trend
The use of NV color centers for manufacturing quantum sensors is an
emerging market trend. NV color centers are highly isolated from
environmental changes and perturbations, and therefore NV color centers
are used for manufacturing quantum sensors. Scientific research
indicates that NV color centers are like a trapped ion technology in
which ytterbium ions are trapped or suspended in free space using an
electromagnetic force. The trapped ion technology is a major technology
that is being researched to develop quantum computing.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Quantum Sensors Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by application (military and defense, agriculture,
oil and gas, automotive, healthcare, and construction)
-
Market segmentation by product (atomic clocks, PAR quantum sensors,
gravity sensors, magnetic sensors, rotation sensors, and imaging
sensors)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (AOSense, Apogee Instruments, GWR Instruments,
Microsemi, M Squared, Muquans, and Oscilloquartz)
