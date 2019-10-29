Log in
Global RFID Middleware Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Checkpoint Systems Inc. and Fujitsu Ltd. | Technavio

10/29/2019

Technavio has been monitoring the global RFID middleware market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.49 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global RFID middleware market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 136-page report with TOC on “RFID Middleware Market Analysis Report by End-Users (industrial, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023”.

The market is driven by the growing number of RFID applications. In addition, increasing investments in smart factories is anticipated to boost the growth of the RFID middleware market.

Several advantages offered by RFID technology such as reduced production downtime, location tracking, and reduced labor costs have increased its adoption among enterprises. For instance, the healthcare industry uses RFID middleware to maintain medical stocks and replenish used or expired stock. RFID technology is also used in casinos to prevent counterfeit and fraud. The rising number of RFID applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global RFID middleware market.

Major Five RFID Middleware Companies:

Checkpoint Systems Inc.

Checkpoint Systems Inc. offers a wide range of RFID solutions. The company provides RFID-Actionable Connected Technologies solution to provide actionable data around customer experience, inventory accuracy, and loss prevention solutions.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers RFID Data Management Pro to capture records and other data from standard RFID tags by using mobile computers or fixed-position readers.

RF Code Inc.

RF Code Inc. offers a wide range of RFID solutions. The company provides CenterScape platform RFID solutions to monitor data center assets.

TIBCO Software Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc. offers a wide range of RFID solutions. The company provides Track and Trace RFID solutions to track inventory and assets.

Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions offers a wide range of RFID solutions. TrueVUE 5.1 Software is one of the popular products offered by the company.

RFID Middleware End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

  • Industrial
  • Transportation and logistics
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Others

RFID Middleware Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


