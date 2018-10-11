Global RIM Survey Ranks AMPLEXOR as Leader for Innovation and Delivery, Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

The Life Sciences division of AMPLEXOR has been named as a leader for innovation in regulatory information management (RIM) in Gens & Associates’ recent global survey of life sciences organisations.

The Gens & Associates 2018 Life Sciences Industry Survey, whose results were published 26 September, is the latest in a global respected research series that has been in place since 2007. It tracks evolving priorities, challenges and trends of Life Sciences organizations across the world as they work to consolidate and automate their management and use of regulatory information.

In the most recent survey, AMPLEXOR achieved one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings – 4.58 out of 5. This result comes from companies that have first-hand experience of its RIM solutions and product roadmap. AMPLEXOR was also ranked high in Gens and Associates Provider Innovation Index, which takes industry innovation perceptions of the providers, coupled with the ability to deliver on their product roadmaps.

Commenting on the findings, Steve Gens, managing partner at research and consultancy firm, Gens & Associates, who conducts the research, said, “Life Sciences organizations now expect and need more from RIM than compliance. They need an “enterprise” capability that will allow them to be smarter, more efficient and reduce cycle times as most regulatory organizations are charged with improving their overall organizational effectiveness.”

One of the clear trends reflected in the latest survey is a continued gradual shift away from older RIM providers, and clear signs of high interest in end-to-end information management capabilities, he noted. “What’s emerging is evidence of a progression towards a new generation of RIM that values enterprise connectivity and information through-put. In recent years, companies have been largely focused on stabilizing their regulatory information management environments with large upgrades that only kept them in compliance. But now they’re starting to see it as the springboard for greater things – such as real-time visibility into product tracking and regulatory status, automating aspects of information preparation, and improving the vital connections with clinical, supply release and product change control.”

The 2018 Gens & Associates Life Sciences Industry Survey attracted a response from 70 companies (compared with 54 firms in 2016) and a much larger proportion of smaller organizations and medical device manufacturers.

Elvis Paćelat, Executive Vice President for Life Sciences at AMPLEXOR, believes AMPLEXOR’s soaring popularity is directly linked to the company’s innovative and unique end-to-end approach to RIM, and the support for process automation as well as business intelligence based on reliable data and content. “For AMPLEXOR, RIM’s application extends beyond regulatory compliance – it is about creating comprehensive resources of product and regulatory knowledge and content, which can be quickly combined in many ways to fulfil a range of unique needs,” he explained.

“We are quite excited to receive a high score in the Gens survey’s Innovation Index,” he said. “This outcome confirms that we’re driving our product and guiding our customers in exactly the right direction.”

Gens & Associates’ 2018 Life Sciences Industry Survey: World Class Regulatory Information Management, Connections to Supply Release, Product Change, and QMS, is available at http://gens-associates.com/2018-world-class-rim-survey/.

