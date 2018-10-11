Global RIM Survey Ranks AMPLEXOR as Leader for Innovation and Delivery, Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

The Life Sciences division of AMPLEXOR has been named as a leader for
innovation in regulatory information management (RIM) in Gens &
Associates’ recent global survey of life sciences organisations.
The Gens & Associates 2018 Life Sciences Industry Survey, whose results
were published 26 September, is the latest in a global respected
research series that has been in place since 2007. It tracks evolving
priorities, challenges and trends of Life Sciences organizations across
the world as they work to consolidate and automate their management and
use of regulatory information.
In the most recent survey, AMPLEXOR achieved one of the highest customer
satisfaction ratings – 4.58 out of 5. This result comes from companies
that have first-hand experience of its RIM solutions and product
roadmap. AMPLEXOR was also ranked high in Gens and Associates Provider
Innovation Index, which takes industry innovation perceptions of the
providers, coupled with the ability to deliver on their product roadmaps.
Commenting on the findings, Steve Gens, managing partner at research and
consultancy firm, Gens & Associates, who conducts the research, said,
“Life Sciences organizations now expect and need more from RIM than
compliance. They need an “enterprise” capability that will allow them to
be smarter, more efficient and reduce cycle times as most regulatory
organizations are charged with improving their overall organizational
effectiveness.”
One of the clear trends reflected in the latest survey is a continued
gradual shift away from older RIM providers, and clear signs of high
interest in end-to-end information management capabilities, he noted.
“What’s emerging is evidence of a progression towards a new generation
of RIM that values enterprise connectivity and information through-put.
In recent years, companies have been largely focused on stabilizing
their regulatory information management environments with large upgrades
that only kept them in compliance. But now they’re starting to see it as
the springboard for greater things – such as real-time visibility into
product tracking and regulatory status, automating aspects of
information preparation, and improving the vital connections with
clinical, supply release and product change control.”
The 2018 Gens & Associates Life Sciences Industry Survey attracted a
response from 70 companies (compared with 54 firms in 2016) and a much
larger proportion of smaller organizations and medical device
manufacturers.
Elvis Paćelat, Executive Vice President for Life Sciences at AMPLEXOR,
believes AMPLEXOR’s soaring popularity is directly linked to the
company’s innovative and unique end-to-end approach to RIM, and the
support for process automation as well as business intelligence based on
reliable data and content. “For AMPLEXOR, RIM’s application extends
beyond regulatory compliance – it is about creating comprehensive
resources of product and regulatory knowledge and content, which can be
quickly combined in many ways to fulfil a range of unique needs,” he
explained.
“We are quite excited to receive a high score in the Gens survey’s
Innovation Index,” he said. “This outcome confirms that we’re driving
our product and guiding our customers in exactly the right direction.”
Gens & Associates’ 2018 Life Sciences Industry Survey: World Class
Regulatory Information Management, Connections to Supply Release,
Product Change, and QMS, is available at http://gens-associates.com/2018-world-class-rim-survey/.
