Global Radar Sensors Market 2019-2023 | Growing Adoption of Sensor Fusion Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

12/04/2019 | 11:01pm EST

The global radar sensors market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 18% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005719/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global radar sensors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global radar sensors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Numerous countries across the globe use drones or UAVs for military and defense applications, which increases the need for radar sensors. Radar sensors are vital components in autonomous flying drones due to their ability to identify obstacles and ensure smooth navigation. Recently, Ainstein announced the launch of their new customizable radar sensors, Ultra Long-Range Airborne (ULAB-D1) and Ultra Long-Range Ground-Based (ULGB-D1) for drone applications. These radar sensors can detect objects more than 1,000 meters away and can also be used as altimeters. The growing demand for UAVs will increase the adoption of such radar sensors in drones, which in turn, will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31108

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of sensor fusion technology, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Radar Sensors Market: Growing Adoption of Sensor Fusion Technology

The increasing adoption of sensor fusion technology will be one of the critical trends in the global radar sensors market. Sensor fusion technology in collaboration with the AI processing system collects information from various sensors and decides upon the action to be taken. The technology is being adopted in the automotive sector to improve safety. OEMs are collaborating with camera manufacturers to develop and integrate radar sensors into a single module in a vehicle. The sensor fusion technology also collects raw data and provides instructions to the control unit of the vehicle. For instance, Tram builder PK Transportnye Systemy partnered with Cognitive Technologies to develop a tram integrated with cameras and sensors to process raw data. The cameras integrated with radar sensors can recognize objects with high accuracy.

“The increasing investments in autonomous cars and the emergence of high-resolution radar imaging sensors are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Radar Sensors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global radar sensors market by application (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and others), product (non-imaging sensors and imaging sensors), and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The Europe region led the market share in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the Europe region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturers in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
