Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2018-2022| Demand form Healthcare Facilities To Spur Growth| Technavio

The global radiation detection and monitoring equipment market 2018-2022
is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005406/en/
Technavio analysts predict the global radiation detection and monitoring equipment market to post a CAGR of close to 6% by 2022.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the demand from
healthcare facilities. There is an increase in demand for radiation
detection and monitoring equipment in healthcare facilities owing to the
rising use of radiation-based equipment in the diagnosis and treatment
of various health problems.
This market research report on the global
radiation detection and monitoring equipment market 2018-2022
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio
classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising technological advances
as one of the key emerging trends in the global radiation detection and
monitoring equipment market:
Global radiation detection and monitoring
equipment market: Rising technological advances
The technology used in radiation detection and monitoring devices is
continuously evolving because of enhancements in the range and readout
methods as well as additional features such as global positioning
systems (GPS), networking options, and storage of the accumulated dose.
“Multifunction dosimeters that combine the capability to measure
accumulated dose with features used in interdiction missions, such as
the high sensitivity and fast response time of personal radiation
detector are also being developed. Some new technologies use the
complementary metal oxide semiconductor contained in mobile phone
cameras for radiation detection and are being commercialized as mobile
phone applications,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global radiation detection and monitoring
equipment market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global radiation detection and
monitoring equipment market by end-user (dosimeters, area monitors,
survey meters, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 44%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to
continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005406/en/