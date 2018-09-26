Global Radio Frequency Cable Market 2018-2022 | Development of Smart Cities to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global radio frequency cable market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005904/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global radio frequency cable market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key radio frequency cable market driver is the development of smart cities. The countries across the globe have been concentrating on the development of smart cities to manage the assets and resources efficiently. The governments have been working with major market participants including information technology solution providers, telecommunication network infrastructure providers, utility companies, and many others to develop smart cities.

This global radio frequency cable market research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing investment in optical fibers will be one of the key radio frequency cable market trends:

Global radio frequency cable market: growing investment in optical fibers

The ability of optical fibers to allow the transmission of data over long distances with low latency has been promoting the increased investments in optical fiber cables. Engineers can integrate devices in smaller and lighter packages due to the use of optical fibers. Thus, many firms have been opting for optical fiber cables to address the increasing demand for RF applications in terms of spectral bandwidth and distances.

“Optical fiber cables are more secure as they do not emit any radiation and are immune to radio frequency and electromagnetic interference. Hence, they provide extremely reliable data transmission. This has encouraged end-users such as CATV companies and broadcasting and telecommunication companies to switch to fiber cables as the mode of transmission,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global radio frequency cable market: Segmentation analysis

This radio frequency cable market analysis report segments the market by application (telecommunication, cable TV, and military and aerospace), by product (RF coaxial cables and ROF cable), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The telecommunication segment held the largest radio frequency cable market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 43% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 45% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005904/en/