Global Radio Frequency Cable Market 2018-2022 | Development of Smart Cities to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global radio frequency cable market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the
period 2018-2022.
A key radio frequency cable market driver is the development of smart
cities. The countries across the globe have been concentrating on the
development of smart cities to manage the assets and resources
efficiently. The governments have been working with major market
participants including information technology solution providers,
telecommunication network infrastructure providers, utility companies,
and many others to develop smart cities.
This global
radio frequency cable market research report also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing investment in optical
fibers will be one of the key radio frequency cable market trends:
Global radio frequency cable market: growing
investment in optical fibers
The ability of optical fibers to allow the transmission of data over
long distances with low latency has been promoting the increased
investments in optical fiber cables. Engineers can integrate devices in
smaller and lighter packages due to the use of optical fibers. Thus,
many firms have been opting for optical fiber cables to address the
increasing demand for RF applications in terms of spectral bandwidth and
distances.
“Optical fiber cables are more secure as they do not emit any
radiation and are immune to radio frequency and electromagnetic
interference. Hence, they provide extremely reliable data transmission.
This has encouraged end-users such as CATV companies and broadcasting
and telecommunication companies to switch to fiber cables as the mode of
transmission,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
semiconductor equipment.
Global radio frequency cable market:
Segmentation analysis
This radio frequency cable market analysis report segments the market by
application (telecommunication, cable TV, and military and aerospace),
by product (RF coaxial cables and ROF cable), and geography (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The telecommunication segment held the largest radio frequency cable
market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 43% of the market. This
application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout
the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 45% of the market share,
followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to
dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
