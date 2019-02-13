Global Radio Frequency MEMS Market 2019-2023 |Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The global radio frequency MEMS market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of nearly 37% during the
period 2019-2023. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected
to decelerate.
Antenna tuning increases the total radiated power of the device, thereby
boosting the performance of components such as PA, filters, and tuners.
RF MEMS are employed to manufacture antenna tuners as they provide size
advantages under space constraints and efficient operations for a broad
spectrum of frequencies. There is an increasing reliance on antenna
tuners to achieve efficient antenna operations in smartphones.
Therefore, increasing demand for antenna tuners from smartphone
manufacturers will boost the global RF MEMS market.
As per Technavio, the development of NEMS will have a positive impact on
the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast
period. This global
radio frequency MEMS market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global radio frequency MEMS market: Development
of NEMS
Increasing focus on the reduction of component sizes has led to the
development of devices called NEMS, which have lower power consumption
and production costs when compared to MEMS. This is because they are
relatively smaller in size than MEMS and can be produced in larger
quantities. These characteristics of NEMS allow the manufacture of
highly sensitive RF components, and thus, initiatives are being
undertaken to develop RF NEMS components.
“Owing to the minuscule size of NEMS, they can be integrated into a
range of devices. Therefore, the market will witness an increase in
investments in the development of RF NEMS during the forecast period due
to their low power consumption, small size, and high efficiency. This
will drive the overall growth of the global RF MEMS market,” says a
senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global radio frequency MEMS market:
Segmentation analysis
This radio frequency MEMS market analysis report segments the market by
application (consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, space and
defense, and others) and geography (APAC, EMEA, North America, and South
America).
The consumer electronics segment held the largest radio frequency MEMS
market share in 2018. The requirement of RF MEMS for consumer electronic
devices has been rising due to the increase in demand for consumer
electronics such as smartphones, loT devices, and tablets.
APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018 owing to the
dominance of the automotive and consumer electronics markets in this
region.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
