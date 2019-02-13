Global Radio Frequency MEMS Market 2019-2023 |Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The global radio frequency MEMS market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of nearly 37% during the period 2019-2023. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate.

Antenna tuning increases the total radiated power of the device, thereby boosting the performance of components such as PA, filters, and tuners. RF MEMS are employed to manufacture antenna tuners as they provide size advantages under space constraints and efficient operations for a broad spectrum of frequencies. There is an increasing reliance on antenna tuners to achieve efficient antenna operations in smartphones. Therefore, increasing demand for antenna tuners from smartphone manufacturers will boost the global RF MEMS market.

As per Technavio, the development of NEMS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global radio frequency MEMS market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global radio frequency MEMS market: Development of NEMS

Increasing focus on the reduction of component sizes has led to the development of devices called NEMS, which have lower power consumption and production costs when compared to MEMS. This is because they are relatively smaller in size than MEMS and can be produced in larger quantities. These characteristics of NEMS allow the manufacture of highly sensitive RF components, and thus, initiatives are being undertaken to develop RF NEMS components.

“Owing to the minuscule size of NEMS, they can be integrated into a range of devices. Therefore, the market will witness an increase in investments in the development of RF NEMS during the forecast period due to their low power consumption, small size, and high efficiency. This will drive the overall growth of the global RF MEMS market,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global radio frequency MEMS market: Segmentation analysis

This radio frequency MEMS market analysis report segments the market by application (consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, space and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, EMEA, North America, and South America).

The consumer electronics segment held the largest radio frequency MEMS market share in 2018. The requirement of RF MEMS for consumer electronic devices has been rising due to the increase in demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, loT devices, and tablets.

APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018 owing to the dominance of the automotive and consumer electronics markets in this region.

