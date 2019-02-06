Log in
Global Radio Frequency Signal Generator Market 2019-2023 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

02/06/2019 | 08:08am EST

The global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 2% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005371/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global radio frequency (RF) signal genera ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To address the rural fixed broadband gap and meet the need for high data rates the broadband service providers have been investing and adopting LTE-A in rural areas. However, the high demand for aggregation and bandwidth in frequency bands increases the complexity of transceiver circuits. This has resulted in vendors adopting solutions such as signal generators, RF signal generators, RF vector signal generators, and other analyzers for testing LTE-A by performing physical layer tests on base stations, components, and base station emulators.

As per Technavio, the emergence of USB-controlled RF signal generators will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global radio frequency signal generator market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global radio frequency signal generator market: Emergence of USB-controlled RF signal generators

The adoption of USB-controlled RF signal generators is increasing due to the low cost and efficient function of these generators for applications such as wireless communications systems, microwave point-to-point backhaul radio systems, software-defined radio (SDR), and radar systems. The USB-controlled RF signal generators allow the users to generate a high-quality RF signal easily and at an extremely low cost without the need of a host PC.

“The software can be easily installed and used in USB-controlled RF signal generators. Furthermore, these USB devices can be used as RF T&M equipment in an automated test equipment setup or used as built-in RF modules in RF communications equipment. This has led to RF signal generator manufacturers developing advanced USB-based signal generators that can expand the capability of the existing USB-controlled RF signal generators for application-specific analyses,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global radio frequency signal generator market: Segmentation analysis

This radio frequency signal generator market analysis report segments the market by application (telecommunications, aerospace and defense, mechanical, and electronics) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

The telecommunications segment held the largest radio frequency signal generator market share in 2018. R&D investments in the emerging LTE-A technologies and commercialization of 5G by 2020 is expected to boost the growth of the telecommunications industry.

APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. With increasing interest in the deployment of 4G/LTE and commercialization of 5G, service providers need to upgrade their network infrastructure equipment to support 4G and 5G. This will promote the growth of the radio frequency (RF) signal generator market in the region during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base includes enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
