Global Radio Frequency Signal Generator Market 2019-2023 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market research report
by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 2% during the
period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005371/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To address the rural fixed broadband gap and meet the need for high data
rates the broadband service providers have been investing and adopting
LTE-A in rural areas. However, the high demand for aggregation and
bandwidth in frequency bands increases the complexity of transceiver
circuits. This has resulted in vendors adopting solutions such as signal
generators, RF signal generators, RF vector signal generators, and other
analyzers for testing LTE-A by performing physical layer tests on base
stations, components, and base station emulators.
As per Technavio, the emergence of USB-controlled RF signal generators
will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
radio frequency signal generator market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Global radio frequency signal generator market:
Emergence of USB-controlled RF signal generators
The adoption of USB-controlled RF signal generators is increasing due to
the low cost and efficient function of these generators for applications
such as wireless communications systems, microwave point-to-point
backhaul radio systems, software-defined radio (SDR), and radar systems.
The USB-controlled RF signal generators allow the users to generate a
high-quality RF signal easily and at an extremely low cost without the
need of a host PC.
“The software can be easily installed and used in USB-controlled RF
signal generators. Furthermore, these USB devices can be used as RF T&M
equipment in an automated test equipment setup or used as built-in RF
modules in RF communications equipment. This has led to RF signal
generator manufacturers developing advanced USB-based signal generators
that can expand the capability of the existing USB-controlled RF signal
generators for application-specific analyses,” says a senior
research analyst at Technavio.
Global radio frequency signal generator market:
Segmentation analysis
This radio frequency signal generator market analysis report segments
the market by application (telecommunications, aerospace and defense,
mechanical, and electronics) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South
America, and North America).
The telecommunications segment held the largest radio frequency signal
generator market share in 2018. R&D investments in the emerging LTE-A
technologies and commercialization of 5G by 2020 is expected to boost
the growth of the telecommunications industry.
APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. With
increasing interest in the deployment of 4G/LTE and commercialization of
5G, service providers need to upgrade their network infrastructure
equipment to support 4G and 5G. This will promote the growth of the
radio frequency (RF) signal generator market in the region during the
forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base includes enterprises of
all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005371/en/