Global Rail Logistics Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Use of Cloud Technology to Promote Growth | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global rail logistics market to grow at a CAGR of
almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005653/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rail logistics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing use of cloud technology in rail logistics is one of the
major trends being witnessed in the global
rail logistics market 2018-2022. Cloud computing is one of the
emerging technologies in railways, which is used for the deployment of
information and communication technology. It provides services through
the Internet.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global rail logistics market is the increased demand
for rail logistics due to the rising trade:
Global rail logistics market: Increased demand
for rail logistics due to the rising trade
The increased efficiency of rail transport over road, less traffic
congestion compared with highways, and growth of intermodal
transportation are the key factors driving the global trade through
rail. Rail freight transportation is 4.5 to 6 times more fuel efficient
when compared with road transportation.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics,
“Global trade not only benefits a company but also enhances the economy
of a country as these businesses rely on rail transportation to deliver
goods and services to customers. Rail freight operators are investing in
redesigning freight cars to provide better efficiency to increase the
capacity to accommodate an increased volume of goods in a single trip.”
Global rail logistics market: Segmentation
analysis
The global rail logistics market research report provides market
segmentation by product (intermodal, tank wagons, and freight cars) and
by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 58% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively.
The Americas will post the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005653/en/