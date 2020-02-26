Log in
Global Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Deutsche Bahn AG | Technavio

02/26/2020 | 08:02am EST

The rail logistics market is poised to grow by USD 39.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005442/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Rail Logistics Market Analysis Report by Type (intermodals, tank wagons and freight cars), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/rail-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade. In addition, the integration of Internet of Things in rail logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the rail logistics market.

Free trade agreements, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), facilitate international trade, resulting in greater access to a variety of goods at a lower cost. Global trade not only benefits a company but also improves the economy of a country as these businesses rely on rail transportation to deliver goods and services to customers. Moreover, the increased efficiency of rail transport over road transportation, and the growth of intermodal transportation are the major factors driving global trade through rail. Rail freight transportation is 4.5 to 6 times more fuel-efficient compared with road transportation. Thus, the increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade will drive the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Rail Logistics Companies:

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as asset management, real estate, renewable power, infrastructure, and private equity. The company provides freight services with multiple Class I carriers, allowing choices for long-haul routing and service.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG operates its business through various divisions, such as DB Long-Distance, DB Cargo, DB Netze Track, DB Regional, and DB Schenker. The company provides services of transshipment for wagons to trucks and a door-to-door delivery or pick up of goods by truck followed by moving the goods in wagons.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG has business operations under various segments, such as post-ecommerce – parcel, express, global forwarding, freight, and supply chain. The company offers freight rail services for transportation of goods.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. operates its business through four segments, which include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company provides rail services, including intermodal, TOFC (trailer-on-flatcar) and COFC (container-on-flatcar).

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG has business operations under four segments, namely sea freight, air freight, overland, and contract logistics. The company’s key offerings include KN Eurasia Express, which optimizes supply chain by offering reduced transit times and reliable schedules for logistic services.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rail Logistics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Intermodals
  • Tank wagons
  • Freight cars

Rail Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
