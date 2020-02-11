Log in
Global Recliner Sofas Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

02/11/2020 | 08:01pm EST

The recliner sofas market size is poised to grow by USD 9.03 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211006031/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the recliner sofas market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Consumers prefer products that offer luxury and comfort, which has encouraged vendors in the market to launch products focused on product ergonomics, utility, and features. Moreover, the increasing millennial population and rising disposable income are driving the demand for furniture with advanced features. The consistent demand along with the availability of innovative, differentiated, and high-end products have led to premiumization of recliner sofas. Thus, evolving product ergonomics will drive product prices and enhance the profit margins of vendors and give a boost to the global recliner sofas market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30229

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of augmented reality for enabling recliner sofa sales will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Recliner Sofas Market: Growing Adoption of Augmented Reality for Enabling Recliner Sofa Sales

Technological advancements such as augmented reality in the global furniture market have fostered strong demand for visual technologies in the selling process of recliner sofas. Augmented reality (AR) is expected to gain prominence in the global recliner sofas market. For instance, vendors such as IKEA and Wayfair are adopting android-run AR apps that help customers visualize furniture items such as recliner chairs and sofa sets among others in their homes. In January 2018, Wayfair introduced an AR feature in its mobile app for Android that enables customers to visualize furniture on their smartphones ahead of the actual purchase. Thus, the growing adoption of augmented reality is expected to drive the growth of the market.

“Vendors in the market are also leveraging virtual reality (VR) technology to help customers scan a room and visualize new furniture and recliner sets in a digital version. Harvey’s Furniture is one of the companies which has leveraged its VR to enable customers to digitally experience new furniture. The growing adoption of visual technologies, including VR and AR apps, is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Recliner Sofas Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the recliner sofas market by retail formats (furniture and furnishing stores, hypermarkets, e-retailers, and other retailers) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the evolving product ergonomics in terms of style, utility and features and increasing emphasis on online retailing. However, the EMEA region will account for the highest incremental growth in the global recliner sofas market throughout the forecast period.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


