Global Recloser Market Report 2018-2023 - Expansion of Distribution Network to Drive the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Recloser Market - Analysis by Phase, Control Type, Voltage, and
Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The recloser market is likely to grow in the near future, owing to
increasing power demand and growing need to augment the power
infrastructure across the world. The power transmission and distribution
infrastructure is undergoing massive change on account of aging
infrastructure across the regions, which have remained underdeveloped.
Grid modernization has been growing in North America and Europe regions,
whereas Asia-Pacific and Africa regions are witnessing widespread
expansion of grid network. In addition, the Western Europe is expected
to invest more than USD 130 billion in smart grid infrastructure during
2017-2027, which is expected to be a big boost for recloser market.
The three phase recloser segment holds major market share on account of
widespread deployment of smart grid infrastructure and surging
industrialization across the world.
Key Highlights
-
Expansion of Distribution Network to Drive the Market
-
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth
Developments in the Market
-
April 2018: ABB Ltd won a contract of worth USD 90 million from Dubai
Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for development of a substation
that will integrate solar power from upcoming phases of the Mohammed
bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park into the city's electrical grid.
-
April 2018: Siemens AG was selected by Nepal Electricity Authority
(NEA) for upgradation of its 15 year old Supervisory Control and Data
Acquisition/Energy Management System (SCADA/EMS) at its Load Dispatch
Center (LDC) located in Kathmandu.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation and Analysis
8. Regional Market Analysis
9. Key Company Analysis
-
ABB Ltd.
-
Hubbell Inc.
-
Siemens AG
-
Schneider Electric
-
Eaton
-
S&C
-
Tavrida Electric
-
Entec
-
G&W
-
Noja Power
10. Competitive Landscape
