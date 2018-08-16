Log in
Global Recloser Market Report 2018-2023 - Expansion of Distribution Network to Drive the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 11:41am CEST

The "Global Recloser Market - Analysis by Phase, Control Type, Voltage, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recloser market is likely to grow in the near future, owing to increasing power demand and growing need to augment the power infrastructure across the world. The power transmission and distribution infrastructure is undergoing massive change on account of aging infrastructure across the regions, which have remained underdeveloped.

Grid modernization has been growing in North America and Europe regions, whereas Asia-Pacific and Africa regions are witnessing widespread expansion of grid network. In addition, the Western Europe is expected to invest more than USD 130 billion in smart grid infrastructure during 2017-2027, which is expected to be a big boost for recloser market.

The three phase recloser segment holds major market share on account of widespread deployment of smart grid infrastructure and surging industrialization across the world.

Key Highlights

  • Expansion of Distribution Network to Drive the Market
  • Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Developments in the Market

  • April 2018: ABB Ltd won a contract of worth USD 90 million from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for development of a substation that will integrate solar power from upcoming phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park into the city's electrical grid.
  • April 2018: Siemens AG was selected by Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for upgradation of its 15 year old Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition/Energy Management System (SCADA/EMS) at its Load Dispatch Center (LDC) located in Kathmandu.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation and Analysis

8. Regional Market Analysis

9. Key Company Analysis

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Hubbell Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Schneider Electric
  • Eaton
  • S&C
  • Tavrida Electric
  • Entec
  • G&W
  • Noja Power

10. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/835sf2/global_recloser?w=4


