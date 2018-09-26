Global Refrigerated Transportation Market 2018-2022 | Introduction of Blockchain Technology Drives Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s
global refrigerated transportation market research report forecasts the
market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005903/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global refrigerated transportation market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The introduction of blockchain technology in transportation services
will be one of the major global
refrigerated transportation market trends during
2018-2022. The implementation of blockchain technology in the global
trade logistics assists in reducing errors and streamlining operations
such as transportation management, procurement, customs collaboration,
track and trace, and trade finances among the different stakeholders in
the supply chain. Several cold chain logistics and retail companies are
employing blockchain technology to improve efficiency and data security
in the supply chain.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key global refrigerated
transportation market drivers is the growing demand for frozen and
perishable food:
Global refrigerated transportation market:
Growing demand for frozen and perishable food
In countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, China, India, Australia,
Japan, Brazil, and Canada, factors such as the increasing disposable
incomes, changing consumption patterns, and rapid urbanization have been
driving the demand for frozen and perishable food products. For
instance, in China, there has been an increase in the consumption of
meat and dairy products due to the increasing disposable income. As meat
and dairy products have a lower shelf life, they must be transported
under controlled temperatures. This will drive the global refrigerated
transportation market growth during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
transportation and distribution, “The frozen food market is expected
to record a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period. As the chemical
composition of frozen foods should remain intact until the recommended
period of consumption, an effective refrigerated transportation and
warehousing system is essential. Thus, the rising demand for frozen food
will drive the global refrigerated transportation market growth during
the forecast period.”
Global refrigerated transportation market:
Segmentation analysis
The global refrigerated transportation market analysis report provides
market segmentation by mode of transportation (land, waterways, and
airways), by end-user (food and beverages industry and healthcare
industry), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This
refrigerated transportation market forecast provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major end-users, the food and beverages industry held the
largest refrigerated transportation market share in 2017, contributing
to almost 57% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the
global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 37% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively.
The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2018-2022.
