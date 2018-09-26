Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Refrigerated Transportation Market 2018-2022 | Introduction of Blockchain Technology Drives Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

Technavio’s global refrigerated transportation market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005903/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global refrigerated transportation marke ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global refrigerated transportation market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The introduction of blockchain technology in transportation services will be one of the major global refrigerated transportation market trends during 2018-2022. The implementation of blockchain technology in the global trade logistics assists in reducing errors and streamlining operations such as transportation management, procurement, customs collaboration, track and trace, and trade finances among the different stakeholders in the supply chain. Several cold chain logistics and retail companies are employing blockchain technology to improve efficiency and data security in the supply chain.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key global refrigerated transportation market drivers is the growing demand for frozen and perishable food:

Global refrigerated transportation market: Growing demand for frozen and perishable food

In countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, China, India, Australia, Japan, Brazil, and Canada, factors such as the increasing disposable incomes, changing consumption patterns, and rapid urbanization have been driving the demand for frozen and perishable food products. For instance, in China, there has been an increase in the consumption of meat and dairy products due to the increasing disposable income. As meat and dairy products have a lower shelf life, they must be transported under controlled temperatures. This will drive the global refrigerated transportation market growth during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on transportation and distribution, “The frozen food market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period. As the chemical composition of frozen foods should remain intact until the recommended period of consumption, an effective refrigerated transportation and warehousing system is essential. Thus, the rising demand for frozen food will drive the global refrigerated transportation market growth during the forecast period.”

Global refrigerated transportation market: Segmentation analysis

The global refrigerated transportation market analysis report provides market segmentation by mode of transportation (land, waterways, and airways), by end-user (food and beverages industry and healthcare industry), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This refrigerated transportation market forecast provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the food and beverages industry held the largest refrigerated transportation market share in 2017, contributing to almost 57% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 37% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:22pZRG Global Life Sciences Q2 2018 Hiring Index
BU
09:22pREALPAGE : reg; Reports Accelerating Rent Growth and Tightening Occupancy in the U.S. Apartment Market
BU
09:21pEMCLAIRE FINANCIAL : Hulings Appointed to the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Advisory Council...
PU
09:21pSAFILO S P A : Launches a Share Capital Increase Up to a Maximum of Euro 150 Million as Part of a Comprehensive Refinancing Plan to Support Execution of Business Plan
PU
09:21pBEST BUY : Clubhouse Network partner to bring tech to Boston teens
PU
09:21pCENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : buys Henan property from chairman
AQ
09:21pRetailers gearing up for holidays, higher sales
GL
09:21pCITIGROUP : Citi Raises Base Rate
BU
09:20pNAPEO Membership Elects Charlie Vance of Erigo Employer Solutions to NAPEO Board of Directors
PR
09:20pCORE LABORATORIES' THIRD QUARTER 2018 WEBCAST AT 7 : 30 a.m. CDT / 2:30 p.m. CEST On October 25, 2018
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
2ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
3TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Saudi Arabia, four other Gulf states to enter key JP Morga..
5GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.