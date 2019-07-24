Global Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) Market to Surpass US$ 2,442.9 Million By 2027

According to the Coherent Market Insights, the global regulatory information management system (RIMS) market was valued at US$ 797.2 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Regulatory information management system (RIMS) market:

Regulatory information management software is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to multiple factors such as changing regulatory scenario in industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and clinical research, which is highly critical and needs to be updated at frequent intervals. This has led to development of competent regulatory information management software to be adopted by industry players. This ever-changing regulatory scenario in the market proves to be one of the important driving factors for adoption of regulatory information management software. Also, reduction in manual errors in the software designed for regulatory process coupled with easy access are further expected to contribute in growth of global regulatory information management system (RIMS) market.

The market for regulatory information management is expected to experience significant traction during the forecast period, owing to increasing volume of data to be collected and provided by regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency, and other similar agencies in the respective regions globally to industry players.

Key Market Takeaways:

Major factors driving growth of the regulatory information management system (RIMS) market is regular changes in regulations for pharmaceutical industry, which is propelling various companies in the industry to adopt competent regulatory information management software. The regulatory scenario tends to be complex in nature and is always changing. Therefore, in order to keep up with the updated regulatory norms set by the regulatory authorities and government periodically, key players are focusing on adopting such software, which is expected to aid in growth of the market. According to the European Union Drug Regulating Authorities Pharmacovigilance Medicinal Product Dictionary (EVMPD) regulations, all pharmaceutical companies are adopting updated regulations to manage the drug safety product information, with effect from July 02, 2012.

Some of the major players operating in the global regulatory information management system (RIMS) market include Acuta, LLC, AMPLEXOR, ArisGlobal LLC, arivis AG, DDi, Inc., Ennov SA, Extedo Gmbh, GLEMSER TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Samarind Ltd., Sparta Systems Inc., Veeva Systems, and Virtify, Inc.

Report Segmentation:

Global Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) Market, By Application: Registration (Planning & Tracking) Submission Publishing e-Archiving Others (Management, Labeling, etc.)

Global Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) Market, By Component: Software Suites Stand Alone Services Managed System Integration Consulting & Training

Global Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) Market, By Deployment: On-Premise Cloud Based

Global Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) Market, By Enterprise Size: SMEs Large Enterprises

Global Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) Market, By End Use: Pharmaceutical Industry Biotechnology Industry Clinical Research Organizations

Global Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) Market, By Geography: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Application: By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country: GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

