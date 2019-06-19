Log in
Global Rehabilitation Experts Talked About The New Rehabilitation Of Human At AIRS International Conference On Rehabilitation

06/19/2019 | 12:18am EDT

Recently, the second session of AIRS international conference on rehabilitation was held in Barcelona, Spain. Mr. Liu Xiangyang, founder of Orenda, Chinese Tai Chi culture and ambassador for international communication of CPAFFC (Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries), was invited to attend this conference, and he delivered a keynote speech on rehabilitation theory and practice of eastern Tai Chi philosophy under the integrative medicine.

At the conference, eminent scholars and experts of the rehabilitation field from the countries such as Germany, USA, Netherlands and China highlighted the importance of the microorganism of rehabilitation therapy, while emphasizing on the nutrition in the cancer rehabilitation, which is similar to the Tai Chi balance concept advocated by Mr. Liu Xiangyang, advocate of the integrative medicine of physical and mental health and Chinese Tai Chi culture and ambassador for international communication of CPAFFC.

At the conference, Mr. Liu Xiangyang also explained the quintessence of Eastern Tai Chi philosophy in the rehabilitation market from three dimensions including life, enterprise and public benefit practice and combining with his own practices: live by learning from the changing rules of Yin and Yang in the nature, and exercise according to the correct health maintenance method; Tai Chi shows in the form while the peace is placed in the inner mind.

Professor Li Jianan, a Chinese expert in rehabilitation clinical medicine, and experts and scholars of all fields all showed their full recognition on the trying and pushing of eastern Tai Chi philosophy in the rehabilitation field.

This AIRS international conference on rehabilitation not only provides an opportunity for the global experts and scholars to open up thinking but also provides a new exploration direction for the new cause of rehabilitation for human.


© Business Wire 2019
