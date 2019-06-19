Global Rehabilitation Experts Talked About The New Rehabilitation Of Human At AIRS International Conference On Rehabilitation

Recently, the second session of AIRS international conference on
rehabilitation was held in Barcelona, Spain. Mr. Liu Xiangyang, founder
of Orenda, Chinese Tai Chi culture and ambassador for international
communication of CPAFFC (Chinese People's Association for Friendship
with Foreign Countries), was invited to attend this conference, and he
delivered a keynote speech on rehabilitation theory and practice of
eastern Tai Chi philosophy under the integrative medicine.
At the conference, eminent scholars and experts of the rehabilitation
field from the countries such as Germany, USA, Netherlands and China
highlighted the importance of the microorganism of rehabilitation
therapy, while emphasizing on the nutrition in the cancer
rehabilitation, which is similar to the Tai Chi balance concept
advocated by Mr. Liu Xiangyang, advocate of the integrative medicine of
physical and mental health and Chinese Tai Chi culture and ambassador
for international communication of CPAFFC.
At the conference, Mr. Liu Xiangyang also explained the quintessence of
Eastern Tai Chi philosophy in the rehabilitation market from three
dimensions including life, enterprise and public benefit practice and
combining with his own practices: live by learning from the changing
rules of Yin and Yang in the nature, and exercise according to the
correct health maintenance method; Tai Chi shows in the form while the
peace is placed in the inner mind.
Professor Li Jianan, a Chinese expert in rehabilitation clinical
medicine, and experts and scholars of all fields all showed their full
recognition on the trying and pushing of eastern Tai Chi philosophy in
the rehabilitation field.
This AIRS international conference on rehabilitation not only provides
an opportunity for the global experts and scholars to open up thinking
but also provides a new exploration direction for the new cause of
rehabilitation for human.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006103/en/