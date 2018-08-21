Global Release Liner Market Report 2018: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2012-2023

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Release Liner Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global release liner market is expected to reach an estimated $20.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2023



The future of the release liner market looks attractive with opportunities in the pressure sensitive label stock, tapes, industrial hygiene, graphic art, medical, envelopes and packaging, and others applications. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for release liners from graphic arts, medical, and packaging industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of recyclable environmentally friendly release liners and the development of functional coating that enhance the functionality of release liners.



Some of the release liner companies profiled in this report include Loparex, Ahlstrom-Munksj, Mondi, UPM Raflatac Company, Avery Dennsion, Eastman, Felix Schoeller, International Paper, 3M, Sappi and others.



The report forecasts that pressure sensitive label stock will remain the largest application over the forecast period supported by growth in demand for food and cosmetics industries, business system labels, functional/security labels, and packaging industry. The researcher predicts that the hygiene application is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for baby diapers, feminine and adult care products from developing regions.



Within the release liner market, glassine will remain the largest substrate type, and it is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by its enhanced application properties such as die-cutting, stripping, and more comprehensive range of performance characteristics for high-speed label conversion and application.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by the growth in pressure sensitive label stock, tapes, industrial, hygiene, graphic art, medical, envelopes and packaging applications.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global release liner market by application ( pressure sensitive label stock, tapes, industrial, hygiene, graphic art, medical, envelopes and packaging, and others), substrate (art paper, film, glassine, polyolefin paper, and other substrates), label format (adhesive applied, in-mold, pressure sensitive labelling, sleeving, and others), material type (silicone and non-silicone) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the release liner market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the release liner market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this release liner market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the release liner market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the release liner market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this release liner market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this release liner area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in release liner market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Release Liner Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Release Liner Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Release Liner Market by Application

3.3.1: Pressure Sensitive Label Stock

3.3.2: Tape

3.3.3: Industrial Use

3.3.4: Hygiene

3.3.5: Graphic Art

3.3.6: Medical Use

3.3.7: Envelopes and Packaging

3.3.8: Other Applications

3.4: Global Release Liner Market by Substrate

3.4.1: Art Paper

3.4.2: Film

3.4.3: Glassine

3.4.4: Polyolefin Paper

3.4.5: Other Paper

3.5: Global Release Liner Market by Label Format

3.5.1: Adhesive Applied

3.5.2: In-Mold

3.5.3: Pressure Sensitive Labelling

3.5.4: Sleeving

3.5.5: Others

3.6: Global Release Liner Market by Material Type

3.6.1: Silicone

3.6.2: Non-Silicone



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Release Liner Market by Region

4.2: North American Release Liner Market

4.3: European Release Liner Market

4.4: APAC Release Liner Market

4.5: ROW Release Liner Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Release Liner Market by Application

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Release Liner Market by Substrat

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Release Liner Market by Label Format

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Release Liner Market by Material Type

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Release Liner Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Release Liner Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Release Liner Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Ahlstrom-Munksj

8.2: Mondi

8.3: UPM Raflatac Company

8.4: Avery Dennsion

8.5: Eastman Chemical Company



