Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market 2018-2022: Installed Base of Connected Tanks to Five Fold in the Next 5 Years - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market is a comprehensive report
analysing the latest developments on the market for connected tanks.
This study investigates the market for connected tanks in various
industries. Typical applications include tank location tracking, tank
level monitoring, regulatory compliance and reporting as well as
optimization of delivery and pick up routes, and inventory management
and analytics.
The installed base of remote tank monitoring (RTM) systems is forecasted
to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37.2 percent from 1.8
million units at the end of 2017 to 8.6 million units by 2022. The
report is based on numerous executive interviews and profiles the
leading 57 RTM vendors. Get up to date with the latest information about
vendors, products and markets. This report is only available in PDF
formats.
Highlights from this report:
-
Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.
-
Comprehensive overview of the remote tank monitoring value chain and
key applications.
-
Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.
-
Updated in-depth profiles of 62 key players in this market.
-
Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.
-
Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Tank monitoring solutions
1.1. Introduction to remote tank monitoring
1.2. Remote tank monitoring infrastructure
1.2.1. Tank segment
1.2.2. GNSS segment
1.2.3. Network segment
1.2.4. Backoffice segment
1.3. Tank fleet management
1.3.1. Tank location tracking and level monitoring
1.3.2. Security tracking and intervention
1.3.3. Regulatory compliance and reporting
1.3.4. Health and safety
1.4. Distribution operations management
1.4.1. Optimization of delivery and pick up routes
1.4.2. Inventory management and analytics
1.5. Tank segments and use cases
1.6. Business models and project strategies
2. Market forecasts and trends
2.1. Market analysis
2.2. Market drivers and barriers
2.3. Value chain analysis
2.4. Future industry trends
3. Company profiles and strategies
3.1. European solution providers
-
AIUT
-
AXsensor
-
Dunraven Systems
-
Engie Laborelec
-
ETM Mtteknik
-
Fuel it
-
GreenCityZen
-
HMS Industrial Networks
-
iLevel
-
ISA - Intelligent Sensing Anywhere
-
Kingspan
-
Measure Connect Display (MCD)
-
Nanolike
-
Oriel Systems
-
Piusi
-
Powelectrics
-
Schneider Electric
-
Sensile Technologies
-
Siemens
-
SilentSoft
-
Top Fuel
3.2. North American solution providers
-
Asset Monitoring Solutions
-
ATEK Access Technologies (TankScan)
-
AT&T
-
Automation Products Group
-
Banner Engineering
-
DataOnline
-
Digi International
-
Electronic Sensors (Level Devil)
-
Emerson
-
FarmChem
-
FLO-CORP
-
Fluid Delivery Solutions
-
FreeWave Technologies
-
Hoover Ferguson Group
-
Independent Technologies (WESROC)
-
Insite Platform Partners (North American Satellite Corporation)
-
New Boundary Technologies
-
Numerex (Sierra Wireless)
-
OleumTech
-
Peabody Engineering
-
REDtrac
-
Rugged Telemetry
-
Schmitt Industries (Xact Tank Monitoring Systems)
-
SkyBitz (Telular)
-
Tank Utility
-
Trimble
-
Valarm
-
Varec
-
Wise Telemetry
3.3. Rest of World solution providers
-
360Tanks
-
HyDip (IOR)
-
Omniflex
-
Silicon Controls
-
Solidat Applied Technologies
-
WACnGO
3.4. Tank level sensor manufacturers
-
Endress+Hauser
-
Flowline
-
Pepperl+Fuchs
-
Senix
-
Tekelek
-
Wika
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rd4rmj/global_remote?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005695/en/