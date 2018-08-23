Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market 2018-2022: Installed Base of Connected Tanks to Five Fold in the Next 5 Years - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

The "The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market is a comprehensive report analysing the latest developments on the market for connected tanks.

This study investigates the market for connected tanks in various industries. Typical applications include tank location tracking, tank level monitoring, regulatory compliance and reporting as well as optimization of delivery and pick up routes, and inventory management and analytics.

The installed base of remote tank monitoring (RTM) systems is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37.2 percent from 1.8 million units at the end of 2017 to 8.6 million units by 2022. The report is based on numerous executive interviews and profiles the leading 57 RTM vendors. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets. This report is only available in PDF formats.

Highlights from this report:

  • Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.
  • Comprehensive overview of the remote tank monitoring value chain and key applications.
  • Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.
  • Updated in-depth profiles of 62 key players in this market.
  • Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.
  • Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Tank monitoring solutions

1.1. Introduction to remote tank monitoring

1.2. Remote tank monitoring infrastructure

1.2.1. Tank segment

1.2.2. GNSS segment

1.2.3. Network segment

1.2.4. Backoffice segment

1.3. Tank fleet management

1.3.1. Tank location tracking and level monitoring

1.3.2. Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3. Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.3.4. Health and safety

1.4. Distribution operations management

1.4.1. Optimization of delivery and pick up routes

1.4.2. Inventory management and analytics

1.5. Tank segments and use cases

1.6. Business models and project strategies

2. Market forecasts and trends

2.1. Market analysis

2.2. Market drivers and barriers

2.3. Value chain analysis

2.4. Future industry trends

3. Company profiles and strategies

3.1. European solution providers

  • AIUT
  • AXsensor
  • Dunraven Systems
  • Engie Laborelec
  • ETM Mtteknik
  • Fuel it
  • GreenCityZen
  • HMS Industrial Networks
  • iLevel
  • ISA - Intelligent Sensing Anywhere
  • Kingspan
  • Measure Connect Display (MCD)
  • Nanolike
  • Oriel Systems
  • Piusi
  • Powelectrics
  • Schneider Electric
  • Sensile Technologies
  • Siemens
  • SilentSoft
  • Top Fuel

3.2. North American solution providers

  • Asset Monitoring Solutions
  • ATEK Access Technologies (TankScan)
  • AT&T
  • Automation Products Group
  • Banner Engineering
  • DataOnline
  • Digi International
  • Electronic Sensors (Level Devil)
  • Emerson
  • FarmChem
  • FLO-CORP
  • Fluid Delivery Solutions
  • FreeWave Technologies
  • Hoover Ferguson Group
  • Independent Technologies (WESROC)
  • Insite Platform Partners (North American Satellite Corporation)
  • New Boundary Technologies
  • Numerex (Sierra Wireless)
  • OleumTech
  • Peabody Engineering
  • REDtrac
  • Rugged Telemetry
  • Schmitt Industries (Xact Tank Monitoring Systems)
  • SkyBitz (Telular)
  • Tank Utility
  • Trimble
  • Valarm
  • Varec
  • Wise Telemetry

3.3. Rest of World solution providers

  • 360Tanks
  • HyDip (IOR)
  • Omniflex
  • Silicon Controls
  • Solidat Applied Technologies
  • WACnGO

3.4. Tank level sensor manufacturers

  • Endress+Hauser
  • Flowline
  • Pepperl+Fuchs
  • Senix
  • Tekelek
  • Wika

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rd4rmj/global_remote?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:55pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; PETROTEQ ENERGY INC.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) Revolutionary Patented Technology is Eco-friendly and Economical
AQ
09:55pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; DEEPMARKIT CORP. (TSX-V : MKT) (OTCQB: MKTDF) Transforms Gaming into Consumer Data
AQ
09:55pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of AMEX Assurance Company
BU
09:55pVan Ness Feldman Enhances Litigation and Environmental Capabilities with Five Lateral Partners, Adds San Francisco Bay Area Office
BU
09:54pZURH INSU : CCSO receives first aid kit donations
AQ
09:54pSUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Patent Issued for Diamond Coated Tool (USPTO 10,046,397)
AQ
09:54pXEROX : Patent Issued for Encoding Liquid Ink With A Device Specific Biomarker (USPTO 10,047,235)
AQ
09:53pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Measurement Device And Method For Estimating Mouthfeel And Behavior Of Alimentary Bolus During Eating And...
AQ
09:53pHog Futures Fall to Lowest Since 2016
DJ
09:52pHONDA MOTOR : "Li-Fi Instrument Panel, Virtualization, And Coaching" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180225896)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.