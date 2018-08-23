Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market 2018-2022: Installed Base of Connected Tanks to Five Fold in the Next 5 Years - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market is a comprehensive report analysing the latest developments on the market for connected tanks.

This study investigates the market for connected tanks in various industries. Typical applications include tank location tracking, tank level monitoring, regulatory compliance and reporting as well as optimization of delivery and pick up routes, and inventory management and analytics.

The installed base of remote tank monitoring (RTM) systems is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37.2 percent from 1.8 million units at the end of 2017 to 8.6 million units by 2022. The report is based on numerous executive interviews and profiles the leading 57 RTM vendors. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets. This report is only available in PDF formats.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the remote tank monitoring value chain and key applications.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Updated in-depth profiles of 62 key players in this market.

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Tank monitoring solutions

1.1. Introduction to remote tank monitoring

1.2. Remote tank monitoring infrastructure

1.2.1. Tank segment

1.2.2. GNSS segment

1.2.3. Network segment

1.2.4. Backoffice segment

1.3. Tank fleet management

1.3.1. Tank location tracking and level monitoring

1.3.2. Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3. Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.3.4. Health and safety

1.4. Distribution operations management

1.4.1. Optimization of delivery and pick up routes

1.4.2. Inventory management and analytics

1.5. Tank segments and use cases

1.6. Business models and project strategies

2. Market forecasts and trends

2.1. Market analysis

2.2. Market drivers and barriers

2.3. Value chain analysis

2.4. Future industry trends

3. Company profiles and strategies

3.1. European solution providers

AIUT

AXsensor

Dunraven Systems

Engie Laborelec

ETM Mtteknik

Fuel it

GreenCityZen

HMS Industrial Networks

iLevel

ISA - Intelligent Sensing Anywhere

Kingspan

Measure Connect Display (MCD)

Nanolike

Oriel Systems

Piusi

Powelectrics

Schneider Electric

Sensile Technologies

Siemens

SilentSoft

Top Fuel

3.2. North American solution providers

Asset Monitoring Solutions

ATEK Access Technologies (TankScan)

AT&T

Automation Products Group

Banner Engineering

DataOnline

Digi International

Electronic Sensors (Level Devil)

Emerson

FarmChem

FLO-CORP

Fluid Delivery Solutions

FreeWave Technologies

Hoover Ferguson Group

Independent Technologies (WESROC)

Insite Platform Partners (North American Satellite Corporation)

New Boundary Technologies

Numerex (Sierra Wireless)

OleumTech

Peabody Engineering

REDtrac

Rugged Telemetry

Schmitt Industries (Xact Tank Monitoring Systems)

SkyBitz (Telular)

Tank Utility

Trimble

Valarm

Varec

Wise Telemetry

3.3. Rest of World solution providers

360Tanks

HyDip (IOR)

Omniflex

Silicon Controls

Solidat Applied Technologies

WACnGO

3.4. Tank level sensor manufacturers

Endress+Hauser

Flowline

Pepperl+Fuchs

Senix

Tekelek

Wika

