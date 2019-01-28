Global Renal Denervation Devices Market to Surpass US$ 1.3 Billion by 2026

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global renal denervation devices market was valued at US$ 88.6 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.5% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Renal Denervation Devices Market:

Market players are actively investing in research for developing renal denervation devices with novel materials for treatment of hypertension. Moreover, the market players are committed in offering new and improved products in order to address the critical unmet needs. For instance, in May 2012, Kona Medical, Inc. raised US$ 30 million fund. This helped the company for investment in research and development of novel renal denervation devices.

Moreover, key players operating in the market are focused on adopting acquisition strategies in order to gain access to innovative products and expand their product offerings in the potential markets. For instance, in January 2015, Medtronic plc, completed acquisition of Covidien plc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Medtronic, Inc. and Covidien plc were combined under Medtronic plc and Medtronic acquired renal denervation system portfolio through the acquisition.

However, adoption of pharmaceutical therapy for the management of hypertension is expected to hinder the market growth. For instance, according to American College of Cardiology (ACC)/American Heart Association (AHA), the number of people adopting pharmaceutical therapy increased by 13.9 million (from 24.0% in 2013 to 54.4% of the treated patients) in the U.S. in 2017. Moreover, around 30 million people in China choose pharmaceutical treatment for hypertension in 2017.

Key Market Takeaways:

The renal denervation devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026). This is due to increasing prevalence of persistent hypertension and increasing cases of drug-resistant hypertension. According New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the rate of hypertension increased from 17,307 per 100,000 in 1990 to 20,525 per 100,000 in 2015 worldwide, where most of the deaths associated with hypertension were related to cardiovascular disease. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey in 2017, the prevalence of resistant hypertension was 8.9% in the U.S. adults with hypertension.

Market growth is attributed to approval and launch of novel renal denervation devices for patient with uncontrolled hypertension. For instance, in August, St. Jude Medical, Inc. received approval for its next-generation EnligHTN renal denervation system for treating patients with drug-resistant, uncontrolled hypertension in Europe.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to enhance their product portfolio, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, Terumo Corporation acquired Essen Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a drug-eluting medical device company. This helped Terumo Corporation to expand its products portfolio geographically.

Key players operating in the global renal denervation devices market include, St. Jude Medical, Inc., ReCor Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic Ltd, Medtronic Plc., Kona medical, Inc., Mercator Medsystems, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Theragenics Corporation

