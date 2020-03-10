Global Research Nonprofit CureDuchenne Joins Pfizer to Host Free Webinar on Pfizer's Advancement to Phase III Gene Therapy Clinical Trial

CureDuchenne, the leading global nonprofit focused on finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, will co-host a free webinar with Pfizer to discuss their advancement to Phase III Clinical Trial for PF-06939926.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:00am PT/2:00pm ET and features Dr. Beth Belluscio, Pfizer Global Clinical Lead for Rare Neurological Disorders, discussing the Phase 3 study of PF-06939926, a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Dr. Belluscio will answer questions from the Duchenne community about the study including aspects of the design and the criteria for enrollment. There will then be a Q&A session about the study facilitated by CureDuchenne.

PF-06939926 was initially developed at Bamboo Therapeutics, with the work of Dr. Jude Samulski and Dr. Xiao Xiao. CureDuchenne Ventures provided support to Bamboo at a crucial time during their drug development process, through a $1.5 million investment to enable them to proceed with vector manufacturing and critical experiments. Eight months after this investment, Pfizer acquired Bamboo and its manufacturing facility in a deal worth up to $645 million.

“We are thrilled to participate in such an exciting step, the first ever Phase III gene therapy clinical trial for Duchenne,” said Debra Miller, founder and CEO, CureDuchenne. “We are proud to have directly contributed to this great advancement and grateful to see our investment in Bamboo Therapeutics progress to this Phase III clinical trial.”

Pfizer invites participants to ask questions before and during the webinar and is committed to answering as many questions as possible to ensure that the Duchenne community is well-informed. Please know that, in this forum, Pfizer will not be able to answer questions about the ongoing Phase 1b study, nor the clinical trial sites for the Phase 3 study

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Duchenne, the most common and lethal form of muscular dystrophy. Our mission is to save this generation of children and young adults with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. CureDuchenne is recognized as the global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. We operate with integrity through compassion and empowering the community nationally with positive solutions. Our actions fuel hope for families, enable progress for drug development, and extend ambulation for patients in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies, medical and healthcare professionals, our scientific advisory board, and our board of directors. CureDuchenne has garnered international attention for its efforts to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne through venture philanthropy. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.

