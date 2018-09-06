Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2017-2021 to Post 68% CAGR | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global residential solar energy storage market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 68% during the forecast period. The reduction in PV and energy storage systems costs is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005879/en/

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global residential solar e ...

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global residential solar energy storage market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 68% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global residential solar energy storage market into the following technology:

  • Li-ion batteries
  • Lead-acid batteries

In 2016, the Li-ion batteries segment accounted for 48% of the global market and is projected to reach 51% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% increase in market share.

Global residential solar energy storage market: Top emerging trend

Residential energy storage as virtual power plants is an emerging trend in the residential solar energy storage space. With solar power prices spiraling down, there has been a steady increase in PV adoption, which has led to a continuous increase in the number of installations in the residential and commercial sectors. However, the highly intermittent nature of standalone solar power system is a major concern. Power output from solar PV is dependent on factors such as efficiency of the panel, solar irradiation of the region, and the degree of shading that varies as per the time of day and the amount of cloud covering the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Residential solar energy storage Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by technology (Li-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (East Penn Manufacturing, LG Chem, Panasonic, redT energy storage, SAMSUNG SDI, Saft, and sonnen)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:04pFUJI ELECTRIC : Patent Issued for Level Shift Circuit (USPTO 10,063,226)
AQ
10:04pSOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. (NASDAQ : SUNS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
10:04pBunker Hill Community College Receives $2.4M in Private Grant Funding for Early College Programs
GL
10:04pCasella Waste Systems Acquires Two Businesses in Rochester, New York - Youngblood Disposal and Silvarole Transfer
GL
10:04pAYTU BIOSCIENCE INC : Natesto(R) Q4 Revenue Increases 178% Sequentially; Q4 Product Revenue Increases 52% Sequentially
AC
10:04pHILTON WORLDWIDE : All Suites Brands by Hilton Open 34 Properties, Ink 35 Hotel Deals in Q2 2018
BU
10:04pREALOGY : Many of the Nation's Top LGBT+ Real Estate Agents Affiliated with Realogy Brands
PR
10:04pFive Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Partners Among Texas' Top 100 Attorneys
PR
10:03pMISONIX, INC. (NASDAQ : MSON) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
AQ
10:03pAscendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentations on Technology and Rare Disease Endocrinology Pipeline at September Conferences
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4EVERQUOTE INC : EverQuote Launches Safe Driving Insurance Offers for EverDrive App Users
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.