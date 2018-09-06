Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2017-2021 to Post 68% CAGR | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global residential solar energy storage market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 68% during the forecast period. The reduction in PV and energy storage systems costs is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global residential solar energy storage market into the following technology:

Li-ion batteries

Lead-acid batteries

In 2016, the Li-ion batteries segment accounted for 48% of the global market and is projected to reach 51% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% increase in market share.

Global residential solar energy storage market: Top emerging trend

Residential energy storage as virtual power plants is an emerging trend in the residential solar energy storage space. With solar power prices spiraling down, there has been a steady increase in PV adoption, which has led to a continuous increase in the number of installations in the residential and commercial sectors. However, the highly intermittent nature of standalone solar power system is a major concern. Power output from solar PV is dependent on factors such as efficiency of the panel, solar irradiation of the region, and the degree of shading that varies as per the time of day and the amount of cloud covering the region.

